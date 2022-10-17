Succession unveils first look at Roy siblings in season 4

And it looks like the Roy siblings have their work cut out with their father’s (played by Brian Cox) ruthless Logan Roy. The snippet shared by the streamer shows the Roy patriarch riling up the troops with a rousing speech. And by his side? Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) husband Tom and cousin Greg, played by Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun respectively.

HBO Max has unveiled a trailer for its forthcoming series including The Last of Us , The White Lotus season 2 and Succession season 4.

At the end of the last season, the Roy siblings struck a delicate alliance to take down their father, but things didn’t go quite as planned after Tom tipped him off.

“This is not the end,” Logan tells the gathered crowd. “We are killing the opposition. I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here, I f*****g love it.”

Snippets of other Succession cast members are also shown in the trailer, including Shiv and her brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), and they don’t look particularly thrilled at the turn of events. See for yourself below.

The acclaimed drama’s fourth season currently has no release date, and the trailer simply states the titles shown will be “coming soon”. Hopefully that means we don’t have too long to wait.

