Casualty confirms Christmas special with "format-breaking" episode
The show will be on a short break after ending season 39 with a double-header tonight.
Casualty is set for a short break from our screens after ending its most recent run – but fans already have the next instalment to look forward to thanks to a tease for the upcoming Christmas special.
The long-running BBC One medical drama has confirmed that it will be back for a "format-breaking" festive episode in December, revealing the news to viewers with a specially-filmed teaser trailer at the end of this evening's finale.
The cryptic 49-second clip is available to view in full on the BBC website.
Not much has been revealed about what fans can expect in the episode, but a press release issued by the BBC teases that "the Christmas special will celebrate the gift of giving and will be told in an innovative, format-breaking way". Certainly sounds intriguing!
The episode will also mark the beginning of the show's 40th season as it continues its status as one of the BBC's most bankable shows.
The 39th run came to an end with a dramatic double-bill special tonight (Saturday 7th September), which explored events at Holby ED over the course of a single day.
The episodes – titled The Truth Will Set You Free and Freedom – aired back-to-back at 8:25pm and 9:15pm, and saw Siobhan dealing with both personal and work woes and Cam attempting to free himself of the past as the ED went into lockdown
Casualty is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
