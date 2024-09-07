Chelsea has allowed bar manager Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) to take the blame, leaving Penny's relationship with dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) at breaking point as his injured younger daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) slowly recovers.

Next week, Jack is relieved to learn that Amy will be discharged from the hospital. But the teen is struggling to cope with the physical and emotional toll of her injuries.

Denise tries to reassure Amy and Jack that everything will be OK, but she's overwhelmed with guilt over covering Chelsea's involvement.

Chelsea is glad when Denise tells her that Amy is heading home, but Denise soon cuts her daughter down to size by revealing the extent of Amy's ordeal, and the nightmare she and Jack are going through because of Chelsea's thoughtless decision that night.

Later, Chelsea and Denise join the Brannings at The Queen Vic for a welcome home drink for Amy.

But Amy is so traumatised that she finds it hard to be there, prompting Chelsea to buy a round of drinks and shower Amy with gifts.

This leaves Amy heartened, while Denise is not happy to see Chelsea overcompensating for her guilty secret.

As the week continues, Jack breaks the news to Amy that the police will need to interview her about the crush. When Jack's son Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) asks if Penny could go to prison, Jack won't rule out the possibility.

Chelsea is horrified, and continues to fuss over an annoyed Amy. After Chelsea persuades Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) to visit Amy, Jack reveals that the police tech team are working on the corrupted footage of the club crush, so the truth over what happened will soon come out.

Will Chelsea's actions come to light, sending her to jail?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Tuesday 10th September 2024.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.