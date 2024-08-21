While Saunders usually says "Like, ever," in the native language of where the performance is taking place, on Tuesday, Saunders switched up the usual phrase to give a nod to London-based soap opera EastEnders, shouting “Get out of my pub!" as Swift handed him the mic.

The iconic line was spoken by the late Barbara Windsor in her role as Peggy Mitchell during her time as landlady of the Queen Victoria pub.

Fans flocked to Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X, to express their delight, with one writing: "Taylor Swift and Eastenders aka the 2 things that raised me."

Another added: "Omg taylor swift eastenders collab!!"

The EastEnders reference wasn’t the only surprise Swift had up her sleeve at her final Wembley concert.

The US pop star performed a few surprise songs towards the end of her set, including the first live rendition of Florida, which saw British singer Florence Welch grace the stage.

Swift later brought out her friend and long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff to sing an acoustic duet of 2019's Death by a Thousand Cuts and 2017’s Getaway Car.

Meanwhile, another surprise came when Swift took to the piano to perform the song "So Long, London", live for the first time.

The track is thought to contain references to her ex-boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

