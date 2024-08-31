The resulting overcrowding in the club led to a crush that saw the likes of Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) being badly injured.

Penny is facing tough questions from the police and harsh judgement from her father Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) who blames her for what happened, but a guilty Chelsea is now hiding her secret role in what happened as lives remain in danger from her actions.

On Monday (2nd September 2024), Jack will remain at the hospital as he must break some difficult news to his daughter Amy about her injuries, with the support of his estranged wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

However, Denise is later shocked when she sees her daughter Chelsea harassing a nurse for an update on other victims of the club crush.

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) is being blamed for the club crush in EastEnders. BBC

Soon a further distraction arises when Penny arrives with cousin Lauren, with Penny encouraged to come clean about her role in the crush but Jack's eldest child remains adamant that she is innocent.

Denise has worries of her own too amid the trial of her former step-son Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and snaps at her sister Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

Later in the week, Denise finds Chelsea in a state and is dealt a huge shock when her eldest child comes clean about her role in the club crush.

Following her confession, Chelsea waits to speak to a shaken Denise once again but then Jack calls with an update about Amy's condition.

Has Chelsea's actions ended in a dark fate for step-sister Amy? And will Denise hide her daughter's secret?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.