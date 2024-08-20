If that wasn't bad enough, Chelsea's serial killer ex-husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) sold her home at No. 1 Albert Square from under her, and she was forced to move back in with her beloved mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

However, next week, Chelsea spies an opportunity to strike back at Penny and get her job back - but she'll regret it.

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Zaraah Abrahams speaks about how Chelsea's actions have consequences.

More like this

Things haven't been easy for Chelsea in recent weeks, especially when she has had to move out of No. 1. Can you describe her mindset coming into this week?

"I think she feels a little bit disappointed and thrown, although she has been through worse, so she is always ready to tackle things and get through it.

"I think it’s just made her more determined to make things better for herself and her son."

Kitty Castledine as Penny Branning outside Peggy's in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Why are tensions are so high between Chelsea and Penny at the moment?

"Tensions are so high because Chelsea extended herself to Penny and thought she was doing a good thing by giving her a chance at the club. Penny manipulated the situation for personal gain – and instead of Penny being gracious, she is taking advantage of the situation and is ungrateful, whilst also mistreating Chelsea.

"Chelsea isn’t one to back down from those situations. At the moment where she is in her life, wrong is wrong and right is right, so they’re not friends right now."

‌Chelsea makes the decision to mess with Peggy's booking system. Why do you think she does this?

"Chelsea wants to rubbish the night, and she hopes that Phil will see that Penny is not all she’s talked herself up to be and give Chelsea the job back.

"As far as Chelsea is concerned, she has worked herself up to that position – there has never been any trouble in the club, and Phil has always been happy with the way that she has been running it. Chelsea is just thinking, 'You know what, I am going to ruin this night for you and Phil will give me my job back.'"

Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Chelsea leaves Peggy's mid-shift when things start to get chaotic. Do you think she has any idea about what is about to unfold?

"No, she has absolutely no idea. She thinks it’s just going to be too busy, too hot, and people are going to complain and want to go home as the understaffed bar is overwhelmed."‌

Can you explain how Chelsea feels when she hears about the crush at Peggy's?

"She feels absolutely awful. It was never her intention for anything to go so badly wrong, and instantly she is filled with guilt that she has had a part to play in what is a catastrophic, and potentially fatal, accident."

How do you think Chelsea will cope with the guilt she feels?

"I think she is going to take it quite hard, especially because she is a mum now, so has another perspective on what life means."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.