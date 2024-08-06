6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Linda Carter in peril and Cindy Beale is under suspicion
Nish's plotting continues, Phil is on the warpath and Johnny makes the wrong move.
Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) life is in danger next week, but will she survive?
Her stressed son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) deals with the situation by reaching out to kind-hearted Callum Highway (Tony Clay).
Elsewhere, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) must act fast to keep their secret, and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) won't give up on his twisted mission.
Also, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is at the mercy of an angry Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
Finally, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) uses drastic measures to steer clear of Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).
Read on below for all your EastEnders spoilers from 12th - 15th August 2o24.
6 EastEnders spoilers next week
1. Life-threatening emergency for Linda Carter
Linda has been drinking all night, and Johnny is at a loss over how to help her. Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) tells him she'll look after Linda, but when Johnny returns, he and Linda have a massive row.
Later, when he's calmed down, Johnny gets home to find Linda in a life-threatening situation. The paramedics rush into The Queen Vic to treat Linda.
At the hospital, devastated Johnny blames Gina for his mum's plight, and orders her to move out. What exactly has happened to Linda, and will she survive?
2. Johnny Carter makes a pass at Callum Highway
Callum provides Johnny with a shoulder to cry on, but Johnny misinterprets Callum's kindness and tries to kiss him! How will Callum react?
Viewers recently saw Johnny try to cheer Callum up from missing his jailed husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden). But when Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) assumed Callum was moving on, Callum cancelled the night out.
Will Johnny's error of judgement give anyone else the same idea?
3. Junior Knight and Cindy Beale cover their tracks
Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is annoyed that half-brother Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) has been promoted to manager at Beale's Eels, rather than him.
Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) points out that Cindy wouldn't do Bobby a favour without motive, so there must be a reason she gave him the job.
Peter wrongly assumes it's down to their family dramas, oblivious to his mum's affair with Junior. When Junior hears Peter, Lauren and Gina speculating about Cindy, he offers Peter a job on his new contract to keep him out of the way!
Cindy is incensed that Peter is working for Junior, and instead offers him the manager's job at Beale's Eels, ready to demote Bobby. When this doesn't work, Cindy orders Junior not to hire Peter, but Junior refuses to backtrack.
Lauren quizzes Cindy on why she's so determined to stop Peter working with Junior. To cover her tracks, Cindy tells a lie to discredit Junior.
As the week continues, Junior tempts Cindy to a late-night glass of wine at his place, so she gets glammed up and makes excuses to sneak over.
But in the meantime, Gina turns up at Junior's door and asks to move in, and he's thrown, panicking that Cindy will turn up. He upsets Gina by rejecting her request, but will Junior and Cindy be caught out?
4. Nish Panesar's desperate move
Nish makes a desperate attempt to upset Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) by making Ayesha (Laila Rouass) a tempting offer.
After bringing Ayesha into the couple's orbit to try and destroy their romance, will Nish's efforts pay off, or will Ayesha, Suki and Eve see through him?
5. Phil Mitchell menaces Reiss Colwell
Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is saddened that she can't show an excited Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) her engagement ring.
But her new fiancé Reiss finds himself in hot water with Phil, who summons Reiss to the Boxing Den and demands his money by Monday.
With Reiss under pressure from Phil, and hiding his murder of wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), how will he get his comeuppance?
6. Freddie Slater avoids Anna Knight
Gina warns Anna not to string Bobby along if it's really Freddie she loves. But Anna insists she and Bobby are great together, and dismisses Gina's suspicions.
Bobby later apologises for taking Anna for granted, and she's cross with Gina for interfering. The sisters argue, unaware that Freddie has overheard Gina saying that Anna is in love with him.
Wanting to do right by his friend Bobby, Freddie does his best to put some distance between him and Anna, despite his own feelings towards her.
Will his decision work, or is it time the pair admitted the truth?
