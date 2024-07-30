Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) edges closer to Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) affair secret, unaware that his own girlfriend Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) harbours feelings for Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 5th - 8th August 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Who is blackmailing Linda Carter in cahoots with Dean Wicks?

Linda is made an offer. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda is rocked when a contact of Dean's, Fraser, accosts her in The Queen Vic and offers her a deal. Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) orders him out, but in a private chat with Johnny (Charlie Suff), it seems Linda is tempted to take the deal.

Johnny desperately tries to talk her out of it, as Linda turns back to alcohol once more. The following day, Linda wakes hungover at The Vic, and Elaine is concerned when Linda forgets Annie's dentist appointment.

Linda is defensive when Elaine offers to take Annie instead, and she's horrified when the dentist reveals how Annie's dental care has slipped. Linda later asks Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for advice on the trial.

Later, Linda makes a shocking discovery while bottling up at the pub. She's reeling after receiving a blackmail letter, and Linda and Johnny try to determine who might have sent it.

Johnny summons Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) over to reveal all, and Linda arrives home to a second letter.

She loses control, causing a scene when she starts accusing people in The Vic. Johnny comforts Linda upstairs, but all the while, the blackmailer is visiting Dean! Who is it?

2. Reiss Colwell panics over post-mortem and Phil Mitchell demand

Phil menaces Reiss. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Reiss worries about Debbie's (Jenny Meier) post-mortem results, but Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) assures him that it's just routine procedure.

Eve spots Reiss with Debbie's old wedding ring in the café, while he later pales when Phil demands a return on the fake investment scheme within 24 hours.

Reiss doesn't have the funds to pay Phil, and he fabricates another lie to Sonia. What does he tell her? Will Reiss face Phil's wrath, and will his murder of Debbie be exposed?

3. Eve Unwin proposes to Suki Panesar – as Nish Panesar plays manipulator

Suki gets a shock. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) tries to convince Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to lend her money to go shopping with Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), but Nish intervenes, gifting his granddaughter for helping track down his old acquaintance.

Meanwhile, Suki and Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) have lunch at Walford East to discuss their plan to fleece Nish – but Nish interrupts with a guest, Ayesha (played by Laila Rouass), the widow of Hardeep who Nish killed 20 years ago!

Suki is stunned to see Ayesha after all this time, while Ayesha rails at Nish for his crime, then flees. Suki follows Ayesha, and the pair head back to the house. The two women later head to The Vic for a drink with Eve, where Nish spots an opportunity to meddle by planting a seed of doubt in Eve's head about Suki's bond with Ayesha.

Laila Rouass arrives as Ayesha.

Eve is irritated when Suki heaps praise on Ayesha, but soon softens after a chat with Suki. Eve confides her worries in Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who points out that Nish is manipulating the situation. After a run-in with Nish, Eve makes a decision and heads to the pub to propose to Suki in front of Ayesha, Stacey and the Panesars!

It remains to be seen just how Suki responds to Eve's gesture, but as for Nish, he has a heart-to-heart with Nugget, telling his grandson that his only wish is to have Suki by his side when he dies. But has his scheming ruined Suki's relationship, or strengthened it?

4. Will Bobby Beale catch Cindy Beale and Junior Knight in the act?

Bobby is onto Cindy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy is upset when Junior is distracted with work, and decides to make him jealous by agreeing to an innocent drink with Harry (Elijah Holloway) in The Vic.

Later, Junior heads to the Beale home and he and Cindy sleep together. The pair arrange another afternoon delight, but their plans are scuppered when Peter Beale (Thomas Law) has to go to a meeting and can't run Beales' Eels.

Cindy enlists Bobby to help, promoting him to manager - but it's clear Bobby is not up to the job. Cindy and Junior rip each other's clothes off at the house, while chaos ensues at the restaurant as Anna and Bobby struggle to cope.

Bobby tries to prove his managerial skills, but becomes suspicious when Cindy heads home with a migraine. Cindy and Junior head upstairs at No. 45, just as Bobby arrives. Will he catch the pair in the act?

5. Sparks fly between Anna Knight and Freddie Slater

Anna and Freddie clearly have feelings for each other. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freddie tries to buoy great-nan Mo Harris (Laila Morse) after Stevie Mitchell's (Alan Ford) departure, and accosts Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) for information on Stevie's whereabouts.

But soon it's Freddie's potential love life that takes centre stage, as Anna joins him to take Mo bird-watching after Anna is stood up by Bobby. Mo notices a spark between Anna and Freddie, and gives Anna food for thought. Will she dump Bobby?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

