Captioning a classic photo of Bianca and David from the classic 1990s era of the BBC soap, Palmer wrote 'Every girl needs her Father'.

The actress tagged EastEnders' official page in the nostalgic post, which was accompanied by the Luther Vandross track Dance With My Father.

The star also shared the brand new promo picture of French, praising producer Chris Clenshaw for the decision to bring David back to the show and referencing more than 30 years of friendship with "one of the best actors" she knows.

Bianca was last seen in Albert Square in June. During her latest stint, Bi came face-to-face with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) for the first time in decades; and when Cindy asked after David, Bianca replied that she hadn't seen him in ages.

Michael French as David Wicks for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In another episode, she also referenced David's womanising ways, But later, fears grew for poor Bianca when she confided she was suffering with depression, shortly before fleeing Walford once more.

Could Palmer's intriguing post suggest that Bianca will be supported by David in the near future, or might the returning rogue offer Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) an update on her sister Bianca's condition when he makes his comeback?

In 2014, David suffered a heart attack on his wedding day to Bianca's mother, his teenage sweetheart Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson), before the pair shared an emotional final dance and David skipped a hospital check-up and headed for pastures new.

So, how has David fared in the last decade in health, wealth and love? Has he reconnected with his daughter, and will he bond with half-brother Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)? And what about former love interest Cindy?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.