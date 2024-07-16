Meanwhile, aggressive Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) shocks stressed mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), and Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) web of lies steps up as Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) loved ones share their doubts.

Finally, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) closes in on Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) misfortune!

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 22nd - 25th July 2024.

More like this

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Linda Carter spirals amid Bernie Taylor's suspicion

Linda struggles to cope. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The day of Dean's plea hearing arrives, and Linda is struggling to cope with the knowledge that she is the one guilty of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder.

Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) is deflated when Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) explains he can't attend. But Bernie is soon distracted when Linda tries to avoid her questioning!

Linda and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) have a heart-to-heart about Dean and the upcoming murder trial, while Linda's mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) gives her a pep talk while she wraps a birthday present for Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

But when Elaine spots an empty vodka miniature, she soon grows concerned for her daughter. Has Linda cracked under the pressure all over again? And will her behaviour lead to the truth being exposed?

2. Tommy Moon is out of control as Kat Slater despairs

Tommy and Kat in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) try to discipline son Tommy, but they're furious when the school tells them he's not been attending.

Alfie finds Tommy sparring with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) at the Boxing Den and orders him back to the laundrette to start his summer job.

Then Tommy spies Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) secretly giving money to Maya Houssain (Bharti Patel), and assumes he is cheating on Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Later, Tommy visits Phil and pleads with him to get back together with Kat, and when a fuming Kat arrives, a row breaks out when Kat spells out to Phil that their relationship is now ancient history.

Kat orders Tommy home, where the pair erupt into an intense argument. In the aftermath, Kat tries to speak to Tommy, but another row breaks out when Tommy fails to apologise for his outburst.

Kat cancels the family holiday, but she fails to confide in Alfie when he tries to find out what's happened. How far will Tommy's terrible behaviour go?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Will Reiss Colwell's lies be exposed?

Reiss lies to Sonia again. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Reiss's money troubles continue to mount when Debbie's (Jenny Meier) care home call to remind him he still owes them for her fees, and Debbie will be moved if he doesn't pay up.

Reiss plots to scam Sharon by lying about an outstanding VAT receipt, but he backtracks when she becomes upset about Keanu. Reiss seeks solace in a visit to Debbie, before planning to reveal all to Sonia.

But Reiss reconsiders coming clean when she shares some good news, leaving the couple delighted. Then Reiss puts his foot in it, resulting in him confessing to their debts.

Reiss later tells Sharon that he made a mistake and the VAT bill still stands, insisting she pays by tomorrow!

Sonia and Reiss look for extra work, but Reiss gets more than he bargained for when he bags a temporary job with Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) at the salon!

Reiss chases up Sharon over the outstanding funds, and Phil is bemused to overhear him.

Reiss is thrilled when Sharon agrees to pay the debt, but when Phil demands answers she admits she has taken her eye off the gym accounts lately.

Reiss makes his escape while they are mid-conversation, and Sonia is hopeful when Reiss lies that he's sorted the care home debt.

But Sonia knows their finances will be an ongoing problem, and after confiding in Martin Fowler (James Bye) about her money worries, Sonia spends time with Debbie and vows to be there for her.

Sonia decides to sell the house, but as she puts the plan in motion and cooks Reiss a special meal, Martin and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) arrive to reveal their true feelings on Reiss.

Sonia kicks them out, while matters are made worse for Reiss when Sharon asks to see the missing VAT receipt. Is he about to be rumbled?

4. Penny Branning steals Chelsea Fox's job

Chelsea loses her manager role. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Penny clashes with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) after Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) steals a top from the stall, and Penny later vents to Chelsea about her work prospects.

After hearing about her previous promotional work, Chelsea asks Penny to run a night at Peggy's.

But when boss Phil catches manager Chelsea drinking on the job, he demotes her - before Penny takes the opportunity to steal her job!

Chelsea is devastated by Penny's actions, and she pleads with Phil for her job back. Will Penny regret her behaviour and step aside?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.