How do you feel about your nomination?

It’s lovely, but I’m not ‘Best Actor’ on my own, the nomination is down to all the other people I work with who go into making an actor, the writers, the producers. People recognise it because of the machine behind it.

Was it exciting to be part of 'The Six' storyline?

Definitely. It was a real 'pinch me' moment, being up there with some of the most iconic characters and actresses of soap. I was grateful to get the opportunity to show what I can do, though I wondered how it would all fit together when I first found out who the six women would be. Suki hadn’t had much to do with Sharon, for example, and there was bad blood between her and Denise. But they’re clever people and it all paid off!

What’s been the biggest challenge?

Each of the six had their own episode focused on their character in the run-up to Christmas Day, and Suki’s one was a challenge. How could we sustain that focus? Would I do it justice? To be fair I was working with Navin (Chowdhry, who plays Nish Panesar) who is a master, so I knew we’d pull it off. I wanted to be honest with the storytelling. Suki was abused by her husband for many years, emotionally, physically and spiritually, so it was important we got the mix right.

Are you pleased Suki and Eve’s relationship is finally out in the open?

I wondered if it might lose the magic and fizzle out a bit when it wasn’t a secret any more, and stop being as explosive and dangerous. But Suki and Eve are two women who have found a safe space in each other, this is a ride-or-die kind of love and we want to keep the excitement and sassiness and not feel too settled. We don’t want to put the old slippers on yet!

Can their relationship last?

Eve and Suki are who they are, they won’t just change because they’re in a relationship with each other. One of the things that draws them together is seeing all the good and all the bad, and loving each other for it. Suki is still keeping secrets from Eve over the Nish situation, so it will be interesting to see what happens if that comes out down the line.

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What kind of reaction do you get from the public?

It can get a bit overwhelming! If someone stops me in the street and tells me they enjoyed the storyline it’s lovely, particularly when it’s people from my own community as I sometimes worry about the representation. I grew up in that generation where we didn’t really talk about certain things, now it’s very different and people are more open with their feelings, which is brilliant and a real hotbed for conversation. I’ve been approached by older aunties who love Suki!

What do you admire about Suki?

She boils things down to the bare bones of what the problem is, I love that straightforward, blunt attitude and her one-liners. There’s no sugar coating and it's very direct, no filter! And Suki loves her kids and grandkids down to the ground and would do anything for them, she’s learnt from her mistakes with Jags, Kheerat and Ash.

Can you tell us what the future holds?

There is more Panesar drama, they are so dysfunctional and out for each other, although there is a lot of love there. You will see the rise and fall of great characters within the family. I’ve been watching Succession and that is very much the inspiration, as is The Godfather, Peaky Blinders, things like that. It’s very rich in loyalty and betrayal and the stories that will play out are devastatingly beautiful, if that makes sense!

Do you enjoy those layered family dynamics in the Panesars?

It’s that thing in families of having it out with someone one minute, then smothering them with love the next, isn’t it? I look at my own family, I have two brothers and a sister, the roots go deep and we are all strong individuals with her own needs and wants. We will stand up for what we want, have a big discussion like a pack of wolves howling at each other – then someone will offer to make a cup of tea and it’s back to normal again!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

