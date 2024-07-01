Nugget and best pal Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) have been training for a tournament at The Boxing Den, all the while taking illegal steroids. This soon made Nugget ill, and suspicious Zack Hudson (James Farrar) told him he wasn't fit to fight in the match after all.

Denzel noticed that Nugget wasn't looking well, but denied suffering symptoms himself when asked. When Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) goaded Nugget, Nugget reacted with violence, and after Zack stepped in, he insisted to Ravi that something was seriously wrong with the teen, before Denzel dragged Nugget away.

Meanwhile, Nugget's mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) was playing with fire by using Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) credit card to order clothes online! Terminally ill Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) then warned a slacking Priya that she would be out of a job when he died, leaving the Minute Mart in new hands.

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) urged mum Priya to stop risking the roof over their heads with her reckless choices, reminding her that while her dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) would always look out for her, Priya would be out on her ear if she didn't shape up soon.

Priya responded by offering to make Nish's final months "enjoyable" – for a fee. Nish turned her down, but when he witnessed ex-wife Suki sharing a loving moment with her partner Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Nish was put out when Suki pointed out how alone he truly was.

While Nish ultimately gave in to Priya's saucy suggestion, Denzel panicked when he saw Zack place a sign about mandatory drug testing outside the gym, and Nugget headed off to find him.

But along the way, Nugget suffered pains, managing to walk towards the family home for help. Through the window, he saw Priya and Nish kissing! Stunned by the sight of his mother and paternal grandfather in a passionate position, Nugget barely had time to react before he slumped to the ground. Will Nugget be okay, and will he tell anyone what he saw?

Anyone identifying with Nugget and Denzel's story can find help via WithYou, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

