When Stevie told older son Billy (Perry Fenwick) that Teddy is his brother, Billy was understandably shocked, and he angrily accused Stevie of carrying out a con. Teddy confirmed that they were half-brothers, before demanding answers over who put Stevie in hospital.

Stevie then admitted that he had a second family, and raging Billy launched himself at his dad. The clan were thrown out by landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), so Billy's fiancée Honey (Emma Barton) took charge and insisted on taking the matter back to an unimpressed Phil's (Steve McFadden) house.

Once there, Stevie revealed that he had a "fling" with Teddy's mum, but hadn't known of his existence at first. Teddy insisted that Stevie had told him all about Billy, adding that he was well aware of Stevie's parental failings. Still, Teddy pointed out that Stevie was trying to make amends; but Billy stormed out.

Teddy Mitchell with Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Teddy urged Stevie to go after Billy and sort things out, wanting to help him build bridges. In the playground, Stevie reiterated how sorry he was, but Billy felt that Teddy may be a victim of a scam on Stevie's part. Stevie explained that he had been in Teddy's life for 20 years, and that he wanted to be in Billy's life too.

This was yet another layer of betrayal for Billy, who had felt abandoned for decades. Stevie reminded Billy that after his brother Charlie died, Billy had disowned Stevie; whereas he had a clean slate with Teddy.

"What about me?" Billy cried, as he tried to pull himself together, before telling Stevie he and his other family had to leave Walford straight away.

At Phil's, the host kept his cool as Teddy made chit-chat, but as Phil threw his weight around, Teddy squared up to him and demanded to know what a shifty-looking Will (Freddie Phillips) was hiding.

Moments away from a punch-up between Phil and Teddy, Billy returned and Will stood up to confess that he stole the charity money and injured Stevie.

Teddy stood his ground with Phil. BBC

Will told mum Honey and dad Billy about being blackmailed over explicit pictures, and Stevie filled in the gaps about their confrontation, insisting that it wasn't Will's fault. Phil, meanwhile, lied that he had jumped to the wrong conclusion about Stevie, despite the fact that he had framed the older man deliberately.

Getting some air, Billy confided in Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), who updated him on how his own resentment for his dad George (Colin Salmon) had thawed.

Junior suggested that it might be worth giving Stevie a second chance to do right by Billy, just like he had done by Will; so Billy headed back to speak to his family once more.

Billy shook Teddy's hand, and Teddy pulled him into a hug as everyone finally began to get to know the new Mitchells. But in a private chat, Teddy asked Stevie why he had lied that his mum was just a fling.

"Whatever you're hiding, it'll come out in the end," Teddy gently warned him. What is Stevie's big secret?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

