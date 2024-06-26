After Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) confronted grandson Will (Freddie Phillips) for stealing Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) charity money, Will knocked the elderly man over and ran off in a panic, leaving their relative Phil (Steve McFadden) to call an ambulance.

When Will admitted his actions to Phil, adding that he was being blackmailed by classmate Kyle, Phil threatened the other boy to stay away from Will.

Phil then framed innocent Stevie for the theft - while elsewhere, Teddy received a call as Stevie's next of kin.

Teddy and sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) arrived to visit Stevie in hospital, and Teddy sent his sons to explore while he went to "sort out the old boy".

Meanwhile, Billy (Perry Fenwick) challenged his dad for stealing and apparently blaming Will, and Stevie went along with this version of events to protect Will.

Teddy paid a visit to his hospitalised father. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Disgusted, Billy walked out, while Will was mortified as he explained Phil's role in what had happened.

Stevie insisted that Will should do as Phil wanted and learn from the situation - but they were interrupted by Teddy, who wondered who the youngster was, and it was clear he'd had no idea where Stevie had been all this time.

Stevie lied that he'd simply had a fall and failed to reveal who Will was, but Teddy wasn't buying his story. Mo Harris (Laila Morse) soon walked in, and Teddy left the pair to it as Mo demanded the truth from Stevie.

Teddy was determined to investigate further as he spotted Will fleeing, following Will and Billy home and letting himself into their house to root around, leaving poor Honey (Emma Barton) horrified.

Teddy was as polite as any man could be considering he had helped himself to the family's keys, and also managed to gather from Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) that the Walford branch of the Mitchells were not to be messed with.

Teddy flirted with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) before bumping into Will and taking him to The Queen Vic for a chat, where he expressed his concerns for Stevie.

At the same time, Barney was given the lay of the land by Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), while Harry tried and failed to impress Phil, claiming to be after a job at the garage.

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) had a sexual encounter with Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The young man later enjoyed a fling with Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine). But, amid the lads' fun, it seemed like there was an intriguing backstory in the brothers' past that we've yet to discover as they made the most of nobody knowing them in their new surroundings.

With Stevie discharging himself from the hospital, Billy ordered him to reveal the identity of their home invader, but the group moved to the pub when Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) alerted Billy to Will keeping a stranger company.

Billy and Honey arrived with Phil, and as everyone questioned Teddy, Stevie finally explained that Teddy is Billy's brother.

How will Billy react, and is Teddy a good guy, or is there more to him than meets the eye? It was a particularly captivating debut from Manookian, and we're certainly looking forward to learning more about Teddy.

EastEnders continues on Thursday 27th June on BBC iPlayer from 6am, but will air through until Friday evening on BBC One this week.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.