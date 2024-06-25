Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) makes his mark in Walford, impressing Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and flirting with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean)!

Finally, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) makes a discovery about new friend Maya Houssain (Bharti Patel), but what has he found out?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 1st - 4th July 2024.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Priya Nandra-Hart makes Nish Panesar an offer

Priya uses Nish for her own gain. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Priya has been ordering things on Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) credit card without asking. Daughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) warns Priya not to risk their living situation through such a foolish act.

Later, Priya makes a rash decision to secure her family's future - she makes Nish an offer.

Priya and Nish are finalising their 'deal', oblivious to an unwell Nugget's arrival - and with Priya soon distracted by her son, Nish reminds her of their arrangement. But what exactly has Priya agreed to?

2. Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati collapses due to steroid abuse

Nugget collapses after using steroids. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the teens prepare for the boxing tournament, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) teases Nugget, who flies off the handle at him.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Nugget's dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) pull the lads apart, while Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) tells Nugget to calm down before people work out they're both on steroids.

Zack is already convinced they're on something, and he puts up a 'drugs test' sign. This freaks Denzel out, but he has no idea the sign is merely a deterrent.

When Denzel doesn't show up for the tournament, Nugget goes looking for him, but he falls ill, heading to the house for help. Nugget slumps down on the pavement, and Avani tells Priya and Nish that Nugget has collapsed.

At the hospital, Priya and Ravi are inconsolable, while oblivious Denzel receives a pep talk from Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) and wins his match at the tournament.

Things are looking bleak for Nugget, as Doctor Miller reveals that his kidneys aren't working properly. He asks if the teen has been taking drugs, which his family denies.

But Ravi takes the doctor aside to share Zack's suspicions about steroids, after which Ravi and Priya row about their parenting failures.

However, they end up supporting each other, and the pair are stunned when Dr Miller confirms that Ravi was right - Nugget has been taking steroids.

Nugget regains consciousness, but Priya and Ravi are devastated when the doctors say his kidneys are not responding, and he may need long-term dialysis.

Nugget is pressured by his parents and the police to tell them who supplied the drugs, but he won't say.

Denzel is horrified to hear what's happened to Nugget, and he panics as he hides out from dad Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson). Zack finds Denzel in the Boxing Den, but will Denzel confess to his role in Nugget's health crisis?

Anyone identifying with Denzel and Nugget's story can find help via With You, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

3. Teddy Mitchell impresses Phil Mitchell and Sharon Watts

Sharon, Teddy and Harry in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) tells the family about the appointment he and Honey (Emma Barton) attended at the school about son Will (Freddie Phillips). It transpires that fellow parent Kevin has used his legal skills to put the blame on Will, not Kyle, who catfished and blackmailed Will in the first place.

Phil offers to help, while Teddy suggests a more careful approach. Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) urges Teddy not to threaten Phil's position as head of the family, so Teddy invites Phil for a game of darts.

When Phil suggests higher stakes for a rematch, Teddy can't resist another game, while Billy takes Teddy's advice and shares an emotional heart-to-heart with Will.

At The Vic, Billy thanks Teddy, who makes a big show of deferring to Phil as head of the Mitchells. Phil suggests a Mitchell lock-in at the Boxing Den so they can bond - but as Phil and Teddy warm to each other, Billy is perturbed by their newfound friendship.

Phil and Teddy are in Sharon's bad books after leaving the gym in a state from their drinking session. Teddy tries to win Sharon round by inviting her for a drink and laying on the charm, and they enjoy a flirty time.

This concerns Stevie, who disapproves of his son messing with Phil's ex. Teddy tries to persuade Sharon to stay for another drink, but she playfully rebuffs him and leaves. But is Sharon about to find romance with yet another Mitchell man?

4. Harvey Monroe reveals the truth about Maya Houssain

Maya and Harvey in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harvey and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) are set for a romantic evening when he gets a message from Maya. Harvey makes an excuse to Jean and meets Maya, who reveals she's selling her home to pay for her debts.

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) spots them together and tells Jean, who worries that Harvey is cheating on her. Maya leaves and Harvey realises she's dropped a letter, which has a different address on it to the one she claimed she lived at.

Harvey knocks on her door, but when he hears a crash, he rushes in and finds a distressed man inside. Later, Jean thinks Harvey is about to confess to an affair with Maya, until he stuns her with the truth.

Harvey wants to take action, but Jean tries to convince him that his plan is wrong for all concerned. What has Harvey learned, and what will he do?

