After being sexually assaulted by serial offender Clayton, Yolande reported him to fellow pastor Levi (Mark Akintimehin), who hasn't been seen since.

When Clayton placed his hands on Yolande once more, Yolande bravely headed to the police station to make an official statement.

With no one else aware of her whereabouts, Pastor Clayton visited Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and feigned concern for Yolande to dig for information.

More like this

Yolande later returned and opened up to Denise Fox (Diane Parish) over her ordeal. Just as Denise went to confront Clayton, the group witnessed his arrest.

In scenes airing from Monday (24th June 2o24), Denise and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) worry about Yolande as she prepares for a follow-up visit from the police.

But Yolande is left devastated when they're told that there is not enough evidence to charge Clayton.

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman, Eva Fontaine as DS Amartey and Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande confides her despair to her family, but there's a shock when Levi arrives to tell her that he's been busy investigating Clayton. Levi explains that a woman called Delia accused Clayton of sexual assault in 2016.

Levi wants Yolande and Delia to go to the police together, but Yolande is worried about re-traumatising Delia. She agonises over whether to pursue the case, knowing that she now has more than her own experience to consider.

But will Delia agree to join Yolande and speak to the police? Or might Yolande decide against taking things any further?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th June 2024.

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.