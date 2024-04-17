Distressing scenes aired in today's EastEnders episode, as Yolande (played by Angela Wynter) was sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler).

Yolande was stressed in the run-up to the fundraiser, given her history with the pastor, which wasn't helped by an argument with Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and pointed comments from the pastor's wife, Stella.

At her event, Yolande kept her distance from the pastor as much as possible, with her mind focused solely on raising vital money for charity.

Alone in the kitchen later on, Yolande was joined by the pastor, who ominously locked the door, trapping her in with him.

His assault on her was shown off screen, but viewers came back to see the usually strong female completely broken.

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande couldn't stand to be around the Community Centre much longer as she went to find solace in the Laundrette, where she was followed by Elaine (Harriet Thorpe), who demanded to know what was wrong.

Brave Yolande opened up to Elaine and told her what the pastor did to her, but through the latter half of the episode, explained to her why she wanted to keep it to herself - it was imperative that the 60 seconds of horror she endured would not ruin the time she had left with Patrick.

Throughout the second half of the hour-long special, it was revealed Pastor Clayton had a history of abusing women.

As Yolande reflected on what happened to her, viewers were transported to different time periods, where different women told their stories.

Most disturbingly, none of the women he abused in the past were believed, just as Yolande fears she wouldn't be.

After encouraging Elaine to keep quiet on her attack, Yolande returned home, where Patrick had fixed her up an apologetic meal to make amends for their argument before.

Yolande broke down on the stairs, out of Patrick's sight, as it's clear the attack has taken a dreadful toll on her. Will Pastor Clayton be brought to justice?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

