Also, Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) world is turned upside down when Nadine Keller (Jazzy Phoenix) reveals she is carrying his baby!

The six women at the centre of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder cover-up fight to protect their secret, while George Knight (Colin Salmon) has a brutal clash with adoptive father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank).

Meanwhile, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) must face the anniversary of her daughter Lucy Beale's (Hetti Bywater) murder in Walford, 10 years on from that fateful night.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) has a falling-out with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) over the latter's fibbing, and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) offers support to Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) in the wake of a shocking revelation.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 15th - 17th April 2024, as the BBC soap airs an hour-long episode on Wednesday next week.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Pastor Clayton sexually assaults Yolande Trueman

Yolande is left broken by the attack from Pastor Clayton. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande is busy organising the fundraiser with Pastor Clayton when Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) arrives home, but the pastor is annoyed to see Yolande's attention diverted by Patrick as the couple catch up.

Patrick is stunned to hear about Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) split from Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and that she's living with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Patrick confronts cheating Jack, while Denise asks Yolande to keep quiet about her hospital stay.

Patrick becomes suspicious that they're keeping things from him, and arranges a meal with Denise and family as he aims to find out why Denise isn't as angry with Jack as she should be.

Yolande agrees to attend despite her commitment to the fundraiser. Pastor Clayton interrupts the meal, and Yolande invites him to join them.

But Patrick becomes aware that the pastor knows more about Denise's troubles than he does, and he grows jealous of the man's closeness to Yolande and his family.

The day of the fundraiser arrives, and Yolande is stressed, with matters made worse by some barbed comments from the pastor's wife, Stella (Velile Tshabalala).

Patrick is not impressed to find Yolande alone with Pastor Clayton, even though they are just picking up supplies. Yolande and Patrick have a furious row, and she tells him not to come to the event.

Before the fundraiser, Yolande is alone in the kitchen at the community centre when Pastor Clayton arrives and sexually assaults her.

After the attack, Yolande seeks solace in the launderette, where she confides in Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe). Will Yolande find the strength to report Pastor Clayton to the police? And will Yolande tell her beloved Patrick about her ordeal?

EastEnders is working with End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass. Hourglass also has a helpline on 0808 808 8141.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 24/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

2. Nadine Keller drops a baby bombshell on Jay Brown

Nadine is dismayed by Jay's reaction. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Jay get their marathon numbers, but Jay is left shocked when he receives a voice note from Nadine telling him she needs to see him urgently.

Jay delays replying to Nadine's message and confides in friend Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), who urges Jay to meet with Nadine.

When he sees Nadine, she drops the bombshell that she is pregnant with his baby. An overwhelmed Jay rushes off, and as he struggles to process the news, Nadine is angry that he's burying his head in the sand.

She explains why she didn't tell Jay sooner, while Gina encourages Jay to speak to his family.

Jay gathers Callum Highway (Tony Clay), Honey and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) together to tell them. But how will they react to this development, less than a year after the death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold)?

3. The Six cement their new plan

Can the women keep their demons under wraps? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny (Charlie Suff) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) meet with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) to discuss making their plan watertight.

But after Sharon's recent arrest, and Linda's latest false statement, what exactly is their next move? They'll be determined to ensure they get away with covering up Keanu's murder, but with the police now in the midst of a full investigation, can the women fool them?

4. George Knight has a vicious showdown with Eddie Knight

George turns to violence again. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George makes a difficult phone call to his estranged son Junior to update him on family news, but only gets his voicemail. Eddie calls George, asking him to meet to discuss Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell).

A vicious showdown sees George and Eddie trade wounding words, and George is thrown deeper into despair as he vents his fury in the underground boxing club.

A concerned Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) stops George, but George won't listen to Phil's pleas not to fight, and he ends up being knocked out.

George wakes the next day on Phil's sofa, and he's battered and bruised. Elaine, Gina and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) are horrified to see the state of George later, and he lies that he was jumped by some thugs.

George tries to make some headway against Eddie, but a new knockback sends him spiralling once more.

Elaine decides not to intervene when George storms off, but Cindy is deeply worried, and she confronts Phil to find out what George is up to.

Phil and Cindy arrive at the boxing club to find the bouncers refusing George entry, so Cindy takes him to the Boxing Den for a chat. Can Cindy help George?

5. Cindy Beale struggles with the 10th anniversary of Lucy Beale's murder

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) struggles on the anniversary of Lucy Beale's death. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Although she's distracted by the troubled George next week, Cindy is also haunted by the loss of her daughter Lucy, who was murdered 10 years ago by her half-brother Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell).

Lucy's twin Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and their father Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) bring family and friends together to remember Lucy the day before the anniversary.

But Cindy misremembers things from the past, and it reminds her of just how much of Lucy's life she missed.

Cindy slips away to find George at the Boxing Den, but where will this lead? Can Cindy come to terms with what happened to Lucy and that she never really knew her daughter?

6. Lauren Branning confronts Whitney Dean over deceit

Lauren is fuming with Whit. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren pressures Whitney to take teen Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell) back to Milton Keynes. Whit ignores her pal, instead making plans to get Britney into Walford High to restart her education.

Whitney is nervous about taking Britney to school, and gets her to cover for the lie she's told. When Lauren discovers what Whitney has done, she's furious, and the ladies fall out again.

Can Lauren make Whit see that she's making a mistake lying to Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and social services?

7. Jean Slater comforts Jade Masood

Jean is there for Jade to open up to. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the wake of recent events, Jean tries to comfort Jade, who struggles to comprehend Dean's actions.

Has Jade finally learned what Dean did with her medication?

Dean later planned to move himself and Jade to America secretly, so will Harvey Monroe's (Ross Boatman) snooping expose him? Or is there another secret lurking?

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

