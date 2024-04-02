This isn't the only thing Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has to deal with, as estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) tries his luck again!

Meanwhile, Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) tries to put things right before a medical emergency stops her in her tracks, and Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) fate is revealed after his heartbreaking final scenes.

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is onto evil Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo); Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) apologises to Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) appears to be hiding something.

More like this

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 8th - 11th April 2024.

8 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Kathy Cotton and Suki Panesar's shock plan after Sharon Watts arrest

Kathy helps form a new plan for The Six. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) represents Sharon, who has spent the night at the police station after her arrest. She sticks to her original story, but both Sharon and Johnny falter when the detective offers new evidence.

In Walford, Johnny and the rest of the women have a meeting before they are questioned by the police. But later, when Johnny arrives home without Sharon, Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) reveal their new plan – but what is it?

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) asks Zack Hudson (James Farrar) if he can look after his young son Albie while Sharon is with the police, but Zack refuses.

Gossip is rife on the Square as the residents rally around Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), who is devastated over big brother Keanu's murder and eventually leaves for Spain to tell mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) the news.

Phil defends Sharon, leading Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) to point the finger at Phil, and Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) arrives as the situation gets heated. After a chat with Kat, Phil makes an offer to Denise when he overhears a conversation between her and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

2. Linda Carter gives false statement over Keanu Taylor's murder

Linda and Johnny face a new hurdle over Keanu's murder.

Linda clashes with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) over Sharon, but Jack calms the altercation. Linda is soon reeling when Johnny tells her of the women's new plan over the murder weapon, but he vows to sort it out by getting Sharon released.

Linda drinks in the barrel store and is found by George Knight (Colin Salmon), who comforts her. She then comes to a decision about her future, while the ladies horrify Denise with their plans, only to be interrupted by Phil.

Linda summons the other free women to The Vic and is later seen giving the police a fabricated story. But the detectives are quick to ask why Linda withheld this information at Christmas; so whatever lie she's told, will it be exposed? Can Linda keep herself out of prison for killing Keanu?

3. Denise Fox rejects Jack Branning's attempt at reconciliation

Denise reacts to the latest developments. BBC

Jack shares his desire to get back together with Denise, but he's heartbroken when she shuts him down. Why he's surprised is a mystery after his vile treatment of her last year, and his affair with Stacey.

But, then again, Jack is still privy to the fact that Denise attacked Nasty Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) at Christmas.

Could he end up using this against Denise, or will Jack accept that their marriage is over and continue to protect her out of love and respect?

4. Gloria Knight collapses after a threat from Eddie Knight

Can George make up with Gloria? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George is shocked when he receives a call from the CPS, informing him that adoptive mum Gloria has given them information about Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank), who is on trial for the racially-motivated murder of George's birth father, Henry Kofi Asare.

Gloria soon arrives at The Vic to encourage George to testify, but George is furious when he hears a clandestine call between Gloria and Eddie, and it's clear that Gloria is still unable to turn her back on her evil husband.

George orders Gloria out of his life once and for all, but he later gets ready to testify at Eddie's trial. Cindy tries to convince George to talk to Gloria again after secretly speaking to her herself, but George refuses. George is then summoned to the Boxing Den by Eddie, who tries to persuade him not to testify.

But when George snaps that Gloria encouraged him to testify, Eddie issues a chilling threat! George shuts out fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), but she joins forces with Cindy, who turns up at the pub to get George to talk.

Elaine and Cindy convince George to go ahead with his plan to testify in court, but when he is cross-examined by the defence, Gloria disgusts Eddie by shouting out in court. Eddie glares at Gloria and George, and Gloria struggles with her emotions before collapsing outside.

She wakes in hospital after suffering a heart attack and asks George to retrieve a box from her flat, which contains important information about his childhood. At the flat, George is overwhelmed by his memories, and heads to the Boxing Den, where he's met by Phil.

Phil offers some words of advice and urges George to return to the hospital, where George and Gloria take a trip down memory lane as he joins her on the bed to listen to a recorded lullaby from George's late birth mother. It's set to be an emotional time for George, but how will the week end?

If you have been affected by the issues in this article surrounding racism and hate crime, please visit the website Stop Hate UK for independent and confidential support to people affected by hate crime, including confidential hate crime reporting services in various parts of the UK. For more support, see BBC Action Line.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Ben Mitchell's sentencing revealed

Max Bowden as an emotional but smiling Ben Mitchell in a prison cell in EastEnders. BBC

We're still recovering from those bittersweet, emotional final scenes between Ben and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay), in which Callum urged Ben to own up to his crime and accept that Callum would wait for him.

Next week, Phil learns that Ben has been sentenced to six years in prison for fraud, so it seems any hope for the character to make a quick return will be dashed.

As Phil takes in the news, how will Callum, and Ben's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), cope with the long-term absence of Ben from their lives?

6. Harvey Monroe confronts Dean Wicks

It's Harvey VS Dean BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harvey visits Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green), and, following partner Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) lead, he steals the pill box to confront Dean over emptying the teen's antibiotics to keep her unwell.

But Dean twists the narrative and continues to place the blame firmly on Jean and Harvey. Stacey and Linda witness this argument in the Square, but will they realise just how low Dean has sunk?

7. Yolande Trueman apologises to creepy Pastor Clayton as Denzel Danes misbehaves

Yolande decides to trust the Pastor. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Yolande confronts Pastor Clayton about his harassment of her, he takes the food truck project from her to punish her, and accuses her of making him uncomfortable instead!

Next week, Yolande is upset to have been pushed out of her charity plans, and Billy and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) support her.

Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) encourages Yolande to attend prayer group, however, this is only so Denzel and pal Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) can meet a group of girls at the house.

But Yolande arrives home in the middle of their party, just as Denzel lies to Nugget that he has got rid of the steroids he bought. Denzel is annoyed when Yolande ruins his plans by refusing to go to prayer group, and he faces off with Pastor Clayton outside the community centre.

Yolande and the Pastor give Denzel a telling off for his rudeness, and in doing so, Yolande and the Pastor repair their friendship, with Yolande apologising for her accusations and Pastor Clayton putting her back in charge of their charity plans.

But was Yolande right about Pastor Clayton all along? And with Denzel still using steroids, will Yolande discover what he's up to as his body image leads him down a dangerous path?

Anyone identifying with Denzel's story can find help via WithYou, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

8. Billy Mitchell hides a secret

Jay helps Billy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Honey is annoyed when Billy ditches their marathon shopping date, in the lead-up to her competing in the London Marathon in memory of Billy's late granddaughter Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), who died from a brain tumour.

Fellow runner Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) helps Billy cover, as it's clear he's up to something. But what is his secret? Is Jay helping him out for a good cause?

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.