Meanwhile, Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) is set to be delivered a horrific shock about brother Keanu, just as Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) promises to help the friend she betrayed, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Elsewhere, Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) turns his nasty behaviour on sweet Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) this week.

There's no shortage of drama for the episodes airing 1st April 2024 to 4th April 2024, so read on...

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Sharon Watts returns to Walford as disaster strikes

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean, right) returns to Walford and heads straight to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Still struggling from her alcoholism, killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) wakes up with a hangover and an unexpected visitor: Sharon Watts.

As the pair talk upstairs in the Queen Vic, relations between the best friends remain frosty and Linda is frightened that Sharon is still angry with her.

Sharon is then horrified to discover that the meat thermometer used to kill Keanu is missing and that Linda's son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) is now aware of what happened at Christmas.

In response, Sharon calls all of the women to a meeting in the Queen Vic barrel store and the other ladies are not best pleased with her after her fleeing Walford for months.

Later on, Linda is shocked to be unexpectedly presented with the murder weapon, prompting chaos to ensue in the Queen Vic.

Regardless of what happens, The Six are relieved to know that they finally have the murder weapon back and Sharon decides that she will be the one to dispose of it.

However, earlier in the day Vinny Panesar (Shiv Panesar) was shocked to find a crack in the cafe floor and sets about getting an emergency construction worker in but then the floor caves in...

As disaster strikes for the Six women, Sharon is interrupted in her plans by ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) who wants to know why she fled to Australia and wants access to their son, Albie.

Back at her house, Sharon is distracted by the goings-on at the cafe and demands that Phil leave, prompting him to threaten legal action against her.

However, as events for The Six continue to spiral, Sharon later allows Phil to have access to Albie and makes him promise to be there for their son no matter what happens...

2. Denise Fox and Stacey Slater are caught out by Jack Branning

Will Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner, left) help Denise Fox (Diane Parish) in her hour of need? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Linda and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) deliver her news of the cafe floor collapse, Denise's good mood is left spiralling.

While Suki tries to intervene with Vinny's plans to repair the cafe floor, she is forced to stay quiet to avoid arousing suspicion.

Denise decides she needs to pack her bags and flee Walford, aware that her signature "D" necklace is at the scene of the crime and her fate will be prison if it is found.

However, Denise's former love rival Stacey soon interrupts her escape plan and convinces her not to leave by agreeing to head back to the scene of the crime and retrieve the necklace.

After the pair steal Bernie's keys from Chelsea's house, they head to the cafe and break in to complete their dark deed – only to be interrupted by the man who came between them, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

As Jack demands answers, is he about to learn the full truth of what happened at Christmas?

3. Keanu Taylor's body is finally discovered

A devastated Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris, left) is supported by Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) as the truth comes out. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This week, Bernie enjoys a night drinking with step-cousin Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) but is soon left being looked after by Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) who has just returned from holiday.

However, by the next day, Keanu's body has been discovered and Walford is set alight with gossip surrounding just what has happened.

Soon the police descend on Albert Square and questions are being asked, as Bernie is left looking utterly devastated to learn she has lost her older brother with Felix sitting by her side.

Meanwhile, the police inform Sharon about Keanu's death and ask her questions once again about just what happened on the night of Christmas Day 2023.

Will Sharon crack under the pressure?

As The Six are left terrified for their freedom, Suki tracks down Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and proposes a new plan to protect their interests...

4. Dean Wicks turns nasty with Harvey Monroe

Evil Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo, right) turns his attention to targeting Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week begins, sweet Harvey Monroe has set up an Easter activity for all the kids and confides in Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) that he is concerned about his partner Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Harvey then bribes Jean's granddaughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) to ask Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) over so he can watch over her. Once Jade is present, Harvey feels relieved that she is recovering – until Dean arrives furious about Jade being there and Harvey grows suspicious of her villainous father.

However, Dean is already striking out at Harvey when he posts on an online community page with vile slanderous messages about the taxi driver, prompting Harvey to be defended by the likes of Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton). Dean's behaviour does not put off Harvey and the cab driver vows to find out exactly what Dean has been doing.

Meanwhile, in Peggy's, Dean is delivered some home truths by former stepsister Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and this leads to him deleting his nasty posts about Harvey.

After this, Dean pays a visit to his business partners Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) at their home and offers to sell his shares in Beale's Eels. Will they take him up on his offer?

As the week concludes, Dean comes up with a fresh way for daughter Jade to raise money for her cystic fibrosis charity and then reveals to Jade that he has booked them a trip to New York.

Is Dean about to leave Walford with unsuspecting Jade in tow?

5. Yolande Trueman sees Pastor Clayton's true colours

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) sees the true colours of Pastor Gideon Clayton (Howard Saddler). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) continues to struggle this week amid clashes with Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) at home and the politics of the community centre with her nemesis Agatha. Pastor Gideon Clayton (Howard Saddler) offers Yolande some advice before she receives a nice surprise from Denzel – a call from holidaying soulmate Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

Later on, Yolande makes amends with Agatha and is delighted to move forward with the idea of a food truck, but is then delivered a further shock when Pastor Clayton gives her an overly tactile hug.

The encounter leaves Yolande shaken and, as the week goes on, she tries to put it behind her – until Pastor Clayton places his hand on her leg during a meeting.

When Yolande confronts Pastor Clayton about his actions, he tries to make her feel guilty and then cancels the plans for the food truck.

Later, an emotional chat between Yolande and Denzel leaves her resolved to stick by her plans.

Yet, as the week concludes, Yolande is hurt once more when Pastor Clayton hands over the project to his wife Stella (Velile Tshabalala).

In response, Yolande accuses Pastor Clayton of trying to punish her for speaking out about him but he then turns the tables on her by claiming that she is the one making him feel uncomfortable.

Has Yolande just realised the truth about a new villain on Albert Square?

6. Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell continue their IVF journey

Disappointing news comes the way of Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week begins, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) excitedly discusses her IVF journey with niece Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) in the Queen Vic pub.

However, as the week goes on Sonia is dealt a disappointing revelation by the doctor when she and her partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) head to their embryo implantation appointment.

Will Sonia be able to cope with further disappointment?

7. Gloria Knight turns up at the Queen Vic

Will Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell, centre) be able to win her family round? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In spoiler photos for the week, George Knight's estranged adopted mother Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) is seen entering the Queen Vic once again and quickly has words with her son's ex-wife, Cindy.

Soon, Gloria once again comes face to face with her beloved son, but after he previously learned that Gloria covered up her husband Eddie Knight's (Christopher Fairbank) murder of George's birth father, will he want to hear anything she has to say?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

