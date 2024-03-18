Having been in Australia visiting big sister Michelle, Martin has been unaware of the drama unfolding in Walford in his absence.

Ex-wife Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) has been having an affair with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), which came to an abrupt end when she called mental health services for Jack's vulnerable wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Denise was suffering due to her and Stacey's involvement in covering up Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder, but she returned home last week, where she was confronted by detective Jack over her attack on Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

When Jack questioned why Keanu had done a runner if he hadn't been guilty, Denise ordered her other half to drop the issue or throw away their marriage. And as the BBC soap continued, Jack was wary of their situation as he tried to coax Denise out of the house, before suggesting they have a spring barbecue.

Scott Maslen as Jack Branning and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Jack told Stacey of Denise's ultimatum, Stacey urged him to do whatever Denise wanted to keep their marriage intact – but of course, she has an ulterior motive to block Jack from learning the full truth.

Stacey paid Denise a visit, reminding her that Jack wasn't stupid and that Dee's decision to avoid the other women wasn't the best option.

Stacey convinced a hostile Denise to allow her to bring daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) and their shared granddaughter Charli over to join the barbecue, but Denise insisted that after that night, Stacey was to stay away.

Jack was thrown to hear that Stacey had been "invited", while in the Square, Lily got a call from Martin, announcing he had just arrived home. Lily asked him to meet the family at Denise and Jack's house, unwittingly setting the scene for what was to come.

Denise was thrilled to see baby Charli, but she ordered Stacey to butt out of her life and stop pushing her. Stacey headed outside to see Jack, where she accepted that from now on, their relationship would be purely platonic.

But as they leaned in for a goodbye kiss, Martin walked in with a face like thunder: "You have got to be kidding me!"

As the week continues, Jack and Stacey plead with Martin to keep quiet, and when he learns the extent of their passion, he turns to godmother Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) for advice – oblivious to Kathy's own agenda as she attempts to keep the situation under wraps. Will Martin expose Jack's cheating?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

