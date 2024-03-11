But when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) recently told Denise's husband - and her own on/off lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) - that Denise attacked Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Johnny and the other women were horrified.

With Denise having been sectioned, Stacey's daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) relayed the news that Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) hadn't heard from her, and that the family were missing her on Mother's Day.

Charlie Suff as an angry Johnny Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Stacey and Jack were forced to spend time together when Lily and Ricky planned a meal with both sides of baby Charli's family, and Ricky and sister Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) asked Jack if they could find a way to see Denise in hospital.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Johnny listened nearby, Jack promised to get Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) to help so they could all visit Denise.

Meanwhile, Denise was seen sitting alone with an unopened Mother's Day gift from her young son Raymond (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte).

Dr Abe (El Anthony) urged Denise to reach out to her loved ones, insisting that her medication was helping and that her mental health struggles were a natural reaction to all the previous traumas in her life.

Will Denise come clean in EastEnders?

But when he also suggested that she should tell him if she was holding anything else back, Denise did not respond.

At the Slater house, Johnny let himself in, telling Stacey that they simply couldn't risk Denise spilling the rest of their secrets to Jack, so Stacey must get to her first. Will she be able to block Jack from learning the terrible truth?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.