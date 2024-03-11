EastEnders' Johnny Carter warns Stacey to silence Denise over killer secret
"You have to get to Denise before he does."
Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) ordered Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) to silence Denise Fox (Diane Parish) in tonight's EastEnders (11th March 2024), with The Six's murderous secret at risk once more.
Ever since Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) confessed to son Johnny that she killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) last Christmas, he's been trying to take control of the situation.
But when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) recently told Denise's husband - and her own on/off lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) - that Denise attacked Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Johnny and the other women were horrified.
With Denise having been sectioned, Stacey's daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) relayed the news that Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) hadn't heard from her, and that the family were missing her on Mother's Day.
Stacey and Jack were forced to spend time together when Lily and Ricky planned a meal with both sides of baby Charli's family, and Ricky and sister Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) asked Jack if they could find a way to see Denise in hospital.
As Johnny listened nearby, Jack promised to get Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) to help so they could all visit Denise.
Meanwhile, Denise was seen sitting alone with an unopened Mother's Day gift from her young son Raymond (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte).
Dr Abe (El Anthony) urged Denise to reach out to her loved ones, insisting that her medication was helping and that her mental health struggles were a natural reaction to all the previous traumas in her life.
But when he also suggested that she should tell him if she was holding anything else back, Denise did not respond.
At the Slater house, Johnny let himself in, telling Stacey that they simply couldn't risk Denise spilling the rest of their secrets to Jack, so Stacey must get to her first. Will she be able to block Jack from learning the terrible truth?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
