After Stacey, Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace), Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) had a nasty run-in with Suki's ex, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), he called DC Whisson, lying that Stacey had attacked him - not Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), as the women claimed after concealing Keanu's murder.

Stacey was asked to go to the police station and answer some questions, and she pointed out that Nish had split from Kat and was taking revenge.

After maintaining the details of her original statement, Stacey asked to make a phone call, and she reached out to Jack, pleading with him to get Nish to back off.

Jack threatened to ensure Nish would be jailed for trying to kill Eve if he didn't drop his statement, but Nish simply warned that if he went down, he'd take all the women with him!

At The Vic, Suki, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) worried that Stacey might take a plea deal and drop them all in it with the police, on top of their panic that the hospitalised Denise Fox (Diane Parish) could also spill the beans.

Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) confronted the women over Keanu's innocence, and Kathy fibbed that she wouldn't lie to her as oblivious Bernie wondered where her brother was.

Meanwhile, when Suki tried to coax solicitor Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) into going to Stacey's aid, he refused, suggesting they bide their time instead.

With the murder weapon missing, this only adds fuel to our theory that Johnny is determined to see one of the women go down to protect mum Linda.

At the station, Jack revealed Stacey was being released without charge, as he had confirmed to his colleagues that Nish and Kat's romance had indeed ended badly, and he was now lashing out.

Stacey is under pressure. BBC

But Stacey made her first big slip-up when she told Jack she was glad "the others didn't have to come down and remember their story".

When Jack quizzed Stacey on this, she made out that she had just mixed up her words - but he insisted she was hiding something.

Jack didn't understand why Nish was so hellbent on getting to her, and as his thoughts turned to Denise, he realised that Stacey had called the mental health team last week.

Jack accused Stacey of wanting Denise out of the way so they could carry on with their affair, and suggested that their betrayal made his wife so ill she had to be sectioned.

Has Stacey said too much? BBC

"That ain't what put her in there, trust me," she argued.

Jack concluded that Denise was covering for Stacey over Nish, and this pushed Stacey into revealing that Denise was in fact the culprit!

She tried to backtrack, needing to stick to the story about Keanu, but Jack saw right through her - at least regarding Denise's actions.

As Stacey asked whether Jack was going to expose this secret, will he end up discovering Keanu's true whereabouts too?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

