With Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) intent on exacting revenge on Nish for using her, she asked him to give her the phone number of his dodgy solicitor contact, Roger Peel (Ben Jones).

Despite warnings from Nish's ex, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Kat refused to back down from her plan, insisting that Roger likely knew where Nish's "bodies are buried" and might tell her if she got him onside.

Kat glammed up as she arranged to meet Roger at the cab office. When he arrived, she flirted with him, making it plain that she didn't trust Nish. Roger took the bait and fell into a passionate clinch, before Kat stopped him and pointed to the CCTV, revealing he had been stitched up.

But little did she know that Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) had been encouraged by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to ask Kat for work, and her visit coincided with Kat's plan.

Kat ordered Roger to give her information on Nish or she'd show the footage to his wife; but Roger claimed his wife wouldn't care. However, when Suki arrived and reminded him of her inside knowledge on the state of Roger's marriage, she managed to get Kat out of trouble.

But Priya happened to overhear the conversation, and promptly told Nish what she knew, warning him to treat her with more respect.

Later, Nish played along with Kat, but when Roger rang Suki with the news that Nish had suddenly pulled all his businesses from his care, she called Kat to warn her to get away.

Nish clocked that Kat had been warned about him, and trapped her in the house as he confronted her over her blackmail plot. Nish went on to belittle Kat, turning nastier by the second.

She attempted to stand up to him, throwing a vase and trying to escape. Nish grabbed her, but she delivered a swift elbow to his face, allowing her to run outside.

Suki, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) stood together with Kat, with Stacey threatening that the last man to cross her family had ended up in prison.

Enraged, Nish retreated into the house, calling the police to tell them it wasn't Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) who attacked him at Christmas – it was Stacey.

Viewers know that it was actually Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who struck Nish over the head in defence of Suki; while Keanu has been framed after being murdered by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). How will the women handle Nish's intervention, and will Stacey be jailed for this?

