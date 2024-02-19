But we can't help but recall the BBC soap's Christmas Day red herring, asking if it's all connected to the events in the present day.

Minutes before Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) fatally stabbed Keanu, Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), the man who raped her, was seen lurking in the living quarters of The Queen Vic pub.

Despite our wondering whether Dean was set to end up dead, his presence remained undiscovered by Linda – but there simply has to be a point to it, right? Has Dean stolen the weapon, perhaps having witnessed the murder itself?

As Linda, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) covered their tracks, Linda opted not to get rid of the meat thermometer, instead hiding it in a box under her bed.

After she confessed all to her son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), he discovered the weapon wasn't where Linda left it, and accused one of the other women of taking it. But it could just as easily have been Dean, as we never saw him leave the pub on the night in question!

With Dean sticking around in Walford, and Johnny apparently having deleted the coerced audio footage of Linda claiming the rape never happened, Dean may be looking for a new way to torment his victim.

So, has Dean removed the thermometer from Linda's bedroom, which he intends to use against her?

We've already speculated that Dean's inevitable comeuppance could be linked to Keanu's murder, as he could be framed for the killing himself.

This could still be a possibility, but might Dean bring this twist on himself if The Six discover he's got a bargaining chip against them? One thing's for sure, there has to be a reason EastEnders placed Dean at the scene of the crime...

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

