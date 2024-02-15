EastEnders has aired a shocking confession in the latest twist to hit The Six amid the cover up of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder.

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) returned to Walford in mum Linda's (Kellie Bright) time of need, and he assumed that her relapse into alcoholism was down to the presence of her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).

Needing help to get Dean as far away from Linda as possible, Johnny confided in Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) that he planned to launch a civil case. But this was thwarted when Callum revealed manipulative Dean had got Linda on tape claiming she lied about the rape.

Johnny apologised to Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) after hurling insults her way over Dean, and asked for her help.

So Gina arranged to meet Dean for a drink, distracting him while Johnny stole Dean's phone and took it to the café, where Ben joined him to hack into the phone and listen to the recording of Linda.

Johnny deleted the audio, but when Dean spotted Gina heading their way, he rumbled their plan.

Troubled by the sight of Gina rushing away from Dean, Linda forced herself to enter the café, under which Keanu is buried.

Dean accused an oblivious Linda of orchestrating Johnny's plan, but when an altercation ensued and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) dropped a tray of crockery, Linda rushed over to pick up the shards, cutting her hand.

The group sent Dean away, but Johnny was stunned when the blood dripping onto the floor caused Linda to break into hysterical screams.

At The Vic, Johnny tended to his mother's wound, and she explained that Dean had forced her into the false confession about her rape. But when Johnny clocked that her drinking wasn't just about Dean, he probed her until she began describing the night Keanu was strangling Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

With that, Linda admitted that she had just wanted to stop Keanu, but had ended up killing him. How will Johnny react to this bombshell?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

