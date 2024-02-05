Johnny was first introduced in 2013 alongside Linda and dad Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and was originally played by Sam Strike until his exit in 2014. The character returned for a second stint from 2016 to 2018 and was portrayed by actor Ted Reilly.

Next week, after seven years in Manchester, Johnny returns and swiftly fights in his mother's corner - particularly against his evil uncle Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).

However, after all this time away, just who is Johnny Carter these days?

More like this

Speaking in a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, newcomer Charlie Suff lifts the lid on the return of Johnny Carter.

Charlie Suff arrives as the new face of Johnny Carter in EastEnders next week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny has arrived back in the Square. What’s brought him home?

"Johnny is back in Walford because he has caught wind from his Gran that things aren’t going too well for Linda. There’s a lot of worry about his mum, and the family needs Johnny back home to steer the ship and get things back on track. There is a lot going on!"

What is his first impression of Linda and the state she’s in?

"He is absolutely devastated. It’s too much of a shock for him to understand the implications of the state Linda is in immediately. Johnny spends his initial time in the Square really trying to grapple with what is going on with Linda because a lot has happened to her since he was last there."

Has he ever seen his mum in this state before?

"No, he hasn’t. It’s a real shock for him. Johnny and his mum have always been really close, and he’s been shielded a lot more than his older siblings by their parents. He’s been quite protected, but now he’s in the position of being the big brother back in Walford, and he has to face things and deal with them.

"Johnny does feel out of his depth in this role, at least initially but Elaine knows that he’s the one who can really help Linda and get her back on track."

Johnny is back for mum Linda and reunites with old family friend Callum Highway. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How does Johnny react when he hears that Dean is back?

"He is shocked and totally furious. In his world, up in Manchester, he’d put the Dean situation behind him and thought that was all over. I don’t think he expects Linda to still have to be dealing with Dean and for the situation to still be unfolding. He’ll do anything to protect his mum, particularly from Dean."

Johnny storms into Beales' Eels to confront Dean. What happens?

"I don’t think Johnny quite realises what he’s doing at that moment with Dean. It’s one of the first things he does, and he’s totally consumed by fury and rage. His mouth is speaking before his brain. Dean has always been this character who is older than him and Johnny has been a young boy in his eyes but Johnny has grown up since he’s been away, and he can handle Dean now. "

Johnny quickly makes his presence known towards his evil uncle Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo, centre) and his cousin Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green, left). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Has Johnny changed a lot since we last saw him?

"Yes. In the past, Johnny’s been protected by his parents, being the youngest of the siblings until Ollie was born, but now he’s been out in the world on his own, he’s become himself a bit more and had to deal with things that have happened to Linda since he’s been away.

"All these things have made him grow up and become the person he wants to be. The more alone he sees Linda is, the more he knows he has to be in Walford to protect his mum. "

What has Johnny been doing in Manchester?

"He has been partying a lot, studying to become a lawyer, exploring himself and becoming the man he is choosing to be. It’s fair to say he’s been living a bit wild and free and enjoying the world outside of Walford."

Johnny speaks with friends Callum and his husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden, right) - a former fling of Johnny's! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How does Johnny deal with Linda’s alcoholism?

"It takes him a while to get over the shock of it and process what a serious issue this is. They certainly don’t see eye to eye on it initially. He tries to police her 24/7 and holds on too tight. It’s something that Johnny can’t control, so his knee-jerk reaction is to try to control it as much as possible, but he soon realises that doesn’t work.

"After that, he just wants to be a shoulder for Linda to cry on. For her to know that he’s got her back, no matter what, will hopefully give her the strength to change."

How has Johnny dealt with the Mick tragedy?

"He was away when he found out the news about Mick, so I don’t know how well he has processed it. Johnny and Linda have quite a lot of processing to do about Mick. They have a lot to talk about and to emotionally understand about Mick with each other. That’s something important for Johnny because it gives him a chance to stop running away and accept that his dad is not coming back."

Johnny does his best to try and support struggling mum Linda (Kellie Bright, left). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Are you excited about how Johnny will fit into the Knight/Carter family in The Vic?

"I’m excited – there’s so much to explore there. Johnny’s come back to Walford to discover a whole different side of the family there that is brand new. There are so many fun potential relationships between him and the Knights.

"Initially, it’s a shock, and there will be a teething period when they try to understand and learn about each other but down the line, there are going to be some really strong relationships."

There’s a moment this week when Linda loses it in the café and starts screaming. What is Johnny’s reaction to that?

"He is completely flummoxed. He doesn’t understand what is going on at all. Linda hasn’t given him any specifics as to what is really going on with her. Johnny keeps thinking he’s understood the situation and why she’s drinking and so upset, but then something else happens that changes things. He keeps landing back to square one but this is a moment that is a real shock to him, and Johnny realises something deeper is going on."

Johnny comes back at the request of his grandmother Elaine Peaccok (Harriet Thorpe). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Can you tease what’s coming up for Johnny?

"I would say that there are a lot of people whom Johnny hasn’t seen for a long time – some he’s very happy to see, and some he isn’t.

"I think Johnny is coming back with a bang, wanting to show the people of Walford that he’s all grown up and not to be messed with."

Have you had a warm welcome from your new colleagues?

"The warmest. It has been such a joy immediately. Everyone is so fun, friendly and brilliant at what they do. I felt totally swept up into the family straight away, and I felt so comfortable with everyone. I am loving it."

Johnny is back with a bang - and punches Dean!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.