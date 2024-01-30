Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has visions of Keanu as her role in covering up his death takes its toll on her mental health; while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is spotted drinking by fellow recovering alcoholic Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) and Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) are also back, but what is their big secret? Meanwhile, Eddie's influence has a concerning effect on Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

Finally, Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) is ready to talk to estranged husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). But is she tiring of manipulative new beau Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry)?

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 5th – 8th February 2024.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. The café re-opening causes panic for The Six

The women gather to protect their secrets. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The café reopening gets off to a bumpy start when Nish and Kat discover there has been a leak, and part of the floor is wet.

But when Kathy and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) overhear Nish stressing that the floor needs replacing, they arrange a crisis meeting with the other women as they hope to keep Keanu's body concealed.

Meanwhile, Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) impresses Nish as she aims to win her old job back, and he offers her the manager position.

But when Bernie accidentally plays an old voice note from her brother Keanu, Nish berates her. Then Karen arrives...

2. Kathy Cotton's shock decision as Karen Taylor threatens secret

Karen has unfinished business. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Karen causes a stir at the café as she clashes with Nish, but then Phil arrives and demands his £50k back! Karen vows to gets answers about Christmas, but Kathy and Stacey team up to convince her of their version of events.

Phil and Karen have another row when she refuses to pay him what she owes, and Karen twists the knife about Kat and Nish's blossoming relationship.

Karen points out that Phil's Walford empire is slipping away, but the day takes a turn when Kathy decides to call the police on Karen for Albie's kidnapping in a bid to protect The Six's secrets.

Karen later demands an audience with Linda about Christmas, while Phil seeks advice from Kathy about Karen. Will Karen find out that Keanu has been murdered, and what will Phil do about his cash? Will Karen go to prison?

3. Will Denise Fox confess as she hallucinates Keanu Taylor?

Denise wants to confess. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amid the drama at the café, Denise insists she must confess, and seeks solace at the community centre with Pastor Clayton.

He encourages her to unburden herself from her torment, so Denise prepares to write a letter to husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Little does she know when Jack returns home to his despondent wife that he has spent the night with Stacey again. When Jack lies that he slept on the sofa, distracted Denise willingly accepts this explanation.

Denise also hallucinates Keanu as the traumatic events of Christmas Day weigh her down. Will her struggle be The Six's undoing?

4. Lauren Branning catches Linda Carter drinking

Lauren takes over with Annie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda wakes full of regret, and confides in mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe). Meanwhile, pal Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is persuaded by Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to take a holiday to celebrate the end of his treatment for prostate cancer.

Linda apologises to Alfie for avoiding him and after a heart-to-heart, Alfie invites Linda to join him on his trip. But as the week continues, Linda baulks at the sight of Karen in the Square, and she rushes back to the pub to pack a suitcase.

Elaine tries to convince Linda to stay, but she's adamant she's leaving with Alfie. Stacey is left shocked when Elaine reveals that Linda is fleeing, and we later see Elaine have a chat with Alfie.

Soon, Lauren spots Linda secretly drinking in The Vic and her suspicions take root as she grows concerned about half-sister Annie. Linda tells Elaine she's giving up booze, but Lauren catches her with a bag of hidden wine stolen from the Minute Mart.

Lauren offers to look after Annie, and whisks her away before Linda has time to agree. Kathy interrupts and Linda tries to hide the wine, but the situation escalates into an argument.

As the conversation gets more heated in the bar, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) tries to intervene.

Lauren and Kathy order Linda to sober up, but she heads to The Albert. How far will she crumble under the weight of her killer secret? And will Lauren take action over Annie?

5. Eddie Knight influences troubled Denzel Danes

Eddie makes his mark. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eddie arrives at The Vic with the news that he's won an award for championing diversity in boxing.

Son George Knight (Colin Salmon) is proud, but granddaughter Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) isn't convinced by Eddie's nice guy act.

Sensing Gina's irritation, George takes Eddie on a tour of the Square, where they find Denzel training at the Boxing Den.

Eddie encourages George to get in the ring with Denzel to try and improve the teen's form, and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) turns up to join Denzel in the ring.

But Eddie's tough approach had consequences when Denzel insults Avani, leading her to run off. George berates Denzel and the lad heads to McKlunky's to apologise.

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is impressed by Denzel's new focus, but questions his new obsession when he reveals he wants to train twice a day.

But how much will Eddie be involved? There's a lot more to Mr Knight the Senior than meets the eye...

6. Cindy Beale is suspicious of Eddie Knight

Eddie has a plan BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eddie gets a call from wife Gloria, and he tells her everything is going to plan. Gina helps mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) at Beale's Eels, and shares her concerns about George and Eddie.

Cindy challenges George on his new acceptance of Eddie, but things turn sour between the pair as George criticises Cindy on her own parenting skills.

After a second argument with George, Cindy is reeling, and has a heart-to-heart with Ian and son Peter Beale (Thomas Law). Will Cindy work out what Eddie is up to, or will all soon be exposed one way or another?

7. Kat Mitchell meets with Phil Mitchell as Nish Panesar lets her down

Nish has his grip on Kat. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat reluctantly accepts a gifted coat from controlling Nish that is not to her taste.

She is later unimpressed when Nish chastises her for questioning Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) on her work ethic, and Kat purposely leaves without the coat.

Nish catches up with Kat and asks her to wear it, but Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) stops her with some home truths about her new romance with Nish.

Kat later heads over to request a meeting with Phil, but what will transpire between them?

Kat returns to Phil's to find son Bert's missing toy, and comes to blows with Priya in the Square, where Ben and husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) step in.

Kat is horrified to learn that older son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) has gone to live with Phil, and heads over there. But what will become of Kat's connection with Nish?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

