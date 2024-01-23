Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) gets cosy with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) again, while Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) confides in more friends when his illness leads to an upsetting incident.

Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) is mortified when he is unable to help an at-risk Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has words of warning and Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) shuns husband Phil (Steve McFadden) as he tries to make amends.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 29th January - 1st February 2024.

8 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Denise Fox's grip on reality slips

Reiss Colwell turns to talk to a dishevelled Denise Fox in the Queen Vic in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's Denise's birthday, but amid all the trauma of recent weeks, she's forgotten. When her family surprise her with some celebrations, Denise is overwhelmed and rushes out, and the wedge between her and Jack widens when she can't open up to him about what's wrong.

A scared Raymond begs Denise to go back to being his mummy again, so she decides to tell Jack everything!

The following day, Denise is rattled and rushes off just as baby Charli's guardianship hearing begins. Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) pleads with her mum to seek help from medical professionals, but she's later seen crying out in her sleep, soothed by step-daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) as Jack is not there.

Denise wakes up screaming and alone, and when Jack returns, he makes excuses about work and is short with his wife over her missing the court hearing.

Paranoid that Jack's work case is about the Christmas Day death, Denise steals Jack's phone - only for his daughter Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) to call him and hear the phone ringing in the salon.

Jack arrives and the couple row, before Denise reveals to a disgusted Penny that Jack cheated on her. Denise later seeks out an unlikely confidant, and when The Vic hosts a psychic night, Denise sparks concern from The Six when she wanders in looking terrible.

More like this

Denise shocks them by volunteering to go onstage, hoping for answers to her despair - and it's not long before her grip on reality slips even further.

2. Has Linda Carter confessed?

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is dealt with multiple blows this week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Linda is shaken when Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) sends her a photo of Mick (Danny Dyer) and Janine's (Charlie Brooks) baby son. Alfie finds Linda drunk and inconsolable in The Albert, and he takes her home.

During a heart to heart, drunken Linda says more than she should, and in the aftermath, gets a text from Alfie asking to talk about what she said. Linda worries she might have confessed and meets with Alfie.

Rattled, she drinks again, and twists the truth to put Alfie off the scent. But does Linda tell him what happened to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), or might it be Denise who speaks out?

3. Nish Panesar plays detective with The Six

Will Suki go along with Nish's demands? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey presses Suki to complete the divorce deal with Nish so that the cafe is safe from him. When Suki visits Nish, he needles her about what happened at Christmas, and Suki tries to twist things to put him off the scent.

But when Kat makes an intriguing comment about Stacey's past, Nish breaks into the Slater house to confront Stacey and try to get the truth out of her. Stacey is terrified until Jack intervenes.

The next day, Denise is surprised to hear about Nish's altercation with Jack and Stacey and collars her on it. Stacey convinces her it is about Suki, while Suki herself goes to see Nish again, who tells her he's reneging on their deal and will keep all the businesses.

If Suki doesn't like it, he adds, he'll never divorce her - so she will be trapped in the marriage! Suki has to decide whether to take Nish to court and risk him going to the police, or agree to the deal and be free of him. What will Suki choose?

4. Stacey Slater and Jack Branning kiss again

Stacey and Jack get close once more. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Jack saves Stacey from Nish, she is grateful and ends up thanking him with a kiss. Jack responds, before making a quick exit as he feels terrible about betraying Denise again.

After the court hearing, though, Jack parties with the Slaters, and Stacey takes him aside to ask him about Denise. But will the pair resume their affair, and will the fragile Denise find out about this latest kiss?

5. Alfie Moon opens up about cancer diagnosis

Alfie reveals his illness to his male friends. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie meets a nervous fellow patient called Shahir during one of his last radiotherapy sessions. But Alfie feels lonely when Shahir's loved ones show up while he's alone.

But later, Linda invites him for a drink at The Vic, also inviting Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick). All is going well until Alfie can't get to the toilet in time and has an accident.

He's mortified about wetting himself in the pub, but Linda pleads with Alfie to talk to Ian and Billy about his prostate cancer diagnosis.

She points out that he must let those who love him support him, and after a false start, Alfie finally tells his friends everything. The shocked men vow to be there for him as Alfie continues to bravely fight his illness every step of the way.

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: prostatecanceruk.org and Macmillan Cancer Support.

6. Denzel Danes is left humiliated

Denzel takes action after a bully humiliates him. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denzel has an altercation with bully Logan in McKlunky's and is surrounded by the teen and his gang outside. When Yolande spots what's happening, she intervenes.

But as she trips up and the gang films her, Denzel feels awful that he couldn't protect Yolande. Denzel is further humiliated when the video is uploaded online, and Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) teases him.

Denzel lashes out and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) has to break them up. Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Priya bring Nugget and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) over to apologise, and Ravi invites the boys to the Boxing Den to learn a different way to channel their emotions.

Amy also tries to reassure Denzel, who is paranoid about not being buff enough to take on Logan. Denzel spars with Nugget at the Boxing Den, but asks George Knight (Colin Salmon) if he can get in the ring with fighter Rufus.

But when Denzel tries to take things too far, George gives the lad a pep talk about building his strength and managing his emotions.

As the week continues, though, Denzel neglects Amy, who is annoyed that he is too distracted by a fitness influencer's videos. Denzel also chooses the gym over dinner with her. Is Denzel's obsession about to ruin his relationship?

7. Jean Slater gives Dean Wicks a warning

Dean's smirk is wiped off his face. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean bonds with Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) and the pair spend more time together. Manipulative Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is thrilled by this, but when Jean takes cake from the Slater party over to Jade, she has a point to make.

Jean makes it clear to Dean that she's only doing this for Jade's mum Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), not him. Will Dean realise he can't use Jade for his own gain?

8. Kat Mitchell rejects cheating Phil

Kat is not impressed with Phil's gift. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat receives a surprise gift from Phil, but she isn't happy with the contents. Kat goes to return the money Phil gave her, and he asks her to come home.

But Kat can't forgive Phil for his fling, and she shares a toast with the equally lonely Nish over their freedom. Is the Mitchell marriage truly over?

