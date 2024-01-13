Bianca will first appear in scenes with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) where she will be visited by the pair during an episode set in Milton Keynes following her off-screen break-up with Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton).

Speaking about reprising her iconic role, Palmer said: "I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart so it’s always a pleasure to be back."

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson. Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney."

Patsy Palmer is back as Bianca Jackson for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Palmer has already started filming the scenes, which will be on screen in the spring.

Bianca is one of EastEnders' most iconic characters, appearing for the first time in 1993 as the no-nonsense daughter of Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson).

The character remains connected to Walford through the Branning family, as well as stepdaughter Whitney and sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

Some of Bianca's biggest storylines have included the discovery that David Wicks (Michael French) was her biological father and, of course, her on-off relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen).

Palmer last reprised her role of Bianca in September 2019 for Whitney's planned wedding to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and had been due to reprise the role in 2020 before it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be aware that Bianca's daughter Whitney Dean is due to leave the Square later this year, so will Bianca play a role in Whitney's exit?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

