Amid the scenes, Sam Mitchell (Medcalf) will step up and attempt to become a matriarchal figure for the Mitchells following the deaths of her aunt Sal, her mother Peggy Mitchell, and cousins Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell.

However, as Aunt Sal is laid to rest, Sam discovers multiple secrets that her brother Phil (Steve McFadden) has been keeping from both her and his wife Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace).

Sam's discoveries lead her on a collision course with her big brother, but can they ever come back from this?

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Kim Medcalf discusses a very big week ahead for her character Sam Mitchell.

(L-R): Shane Richie as Alfie Moon, Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell, David Sterne as Harold Martin, Frankie Day as Ricky Branning, and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell pose with smiles for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This week, the Mitchells prepare to say goodbye to their beloved Aunt Sal. How is Sam feeling?

"It’s very sad but it’s an opportunity for Sam to up her game and become this matriarchal figure because her mum is not around. She’s stepping up and trying to do the right thing for the Mitchells and for Aunt Sal."

Sam is upset to learn from Phil that Ben and Billy won’t be attending. How does she approach this?

"Sam is thinking about what her mum and Aunt Sal would want, and how Peggy would approach this. She wants to step into those shoes. There are some nice references in there where Sam is wearing her mum’s earrings but she’s doing it because she wants to do the right thing."

So would you say there is a sense from Sam that it’s time for her to step into that matriarchal Mitchell role?

"That’s why she’s having to force the other Mitchells to get involved. She’s having to force the younger generation like Ben and Jay to remind them it’s really important for the Mitchell family. A lot of it is because she wants this to be viewed from the outside in, that they are doing the right thing. The Mitchells are such a strong unit and they are all collectively remembering Aunt Sal."

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell shaking hands with David Sterne as Harold Martin, flanked by Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown, and Frankie Day as Ricky Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Can you tell us a bit more about the funeral?

"It’s quite a mix of emotion and humour. It is a lovely celebration and we get to meet Aunt Sal’s husband Harold, who is just fantastic. He does this really moving speech about his wife. It is emotional. Aunt Sal was loved and especially by Peggy, so it feels like there’s a bit of Peggy in that room too."

For the first time on screen, we meet Aunt Sal’s elusive husband, Harold. Can you tell us a bit about him and his dynamic with the Mitchells?

"David Sterne [who plays Harold] is fantastic and so brilliant – he had everyone moved to tears in the room. It was beautifully nuanced and great to watched."

David Sterne as Harold Martin delivering a speech at Aunt Sal's funeral in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sam later makes a discovery about her inheritance. Can you tell us a bit more about what happens?

"Harold makes a throwaway comment about Aunt Sal leaving her, Phil and Grant an inheritance of £100,000. In true Sam style, she can’t sit on this information for more than a minute so storms over to Phil and says, ‘When were you going to give me this money or even tell me about it?’

"The way I played it is that for Sam, she is working for free at Peggy’s to pay that debt off. So she thinks, ‘you are not the owner of me’. ‘You give me the money and then we’ll decide, but it’s not for you to just leave me out of that equation’.

"The relationship between Sam and Phil is that he’s always been the bully. She has had a whole lifetime of being told what to do by her big brother."

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell speaks to David Sterne as Harold Martin in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We know that Sam later blackmails Phil for the money when she finds out that he slept with Emma. How does she acquire this information?

"She finds out through Alfie, who lets it slip. There is a woman at Aunt Sal’s funeral and Alfie makes a comment which Sam picks up on and Alfie tells her.

"That’s the other thing for Sam, she is many bad things but what she can’t bear in this situation is that Phil is walking around pretending that he’s cleaner than clean and supposed to be very much in love with Kat. Sam thinks that he’s completely hypocritical and his behaviour is far worse."

How does Phil react?

"He’s angry and he doesn’t believe that she’ll do it."

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell and Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in Peggy's in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you think this will destroy their relationship? Is it really worth that to Sam?

"I think Sam realises there is no going back from this. When he gives her the money, he’s so mean. She follows him in and challenges him again and he continues to stick the knife in. Sam thinks she’s got nothing to lose, she hasn’t really got a brother now. I don’t think she’s doing it to hurt Kat because she thinks Kat is good for Phil."

Do you think this is a fitting tribute to such a brilliant guest character?

"I think it is, I really hope it is. When we were at the crematorium, it had a lovely feeling about it. We were remembering Aunt Sal but also Anna Karen as well, very much. I think the writers have done Anna’s talent and the character the justice she deserves. David Sterne, who played Harold, was so good and the speech they wrote was so beautiful."

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell, Ellie Dadd as Amy Mitchell, and Scott Maslen as Jack Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

