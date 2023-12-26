Six women were shown in the Queen Vic at Sharon Watts’s (Letitia Dean) wedding reception standing in shock over a mystery male dead body. The killer and victim being kept a secret for 10 months of densely plotted and highly eventful weeks is no easy feat to pull off.

Soaps in the modern day remain a difficult beast of a machine to keep ticking over every week with so much content to put out and with more competitors than ever.

Despite this, EastEnders has been at the height of its powers for over a year now but fans were waiting with bated breath for the Christmas crowning glory. Would it live up to expectations when almost every scenario was being considered by obsessive viewers?

The Christmas episode written by the talented Lauren Klee was already a classic festive instalment outside of the murderous climax - full of heart, humour (Kim Fox's wedding reactions alone), family, camp, high drama, and Yuletide aesthetics that utilised the whole cast. Whether it was the Beale/Knight dinner, the Mitchells’ message from the late Lola, or Sharon’s explosive wedding with the epic guest list, there was something for everyone.

A special standout moment also occurred for the Six before the murder as Suki came out to the other ladies in an amusing but empowering set of exchanges - a warm scene before the chaos unfolded minutes later.

Sharon Watts tells Keanu the truth about Albie's paternity in EastEnders. BBC

That was before the finale and its execution more than lived up to expectations. The theatrical entrance of Nish Panesar (played to pathetic perfection by Navin Chowdhry) and the showdown with the Six would have felt like a satisfying and logical result - even with Denise Fox (a steely Diane Parish) turning killer with the champagne bottle shown in the flash-forward.

Yet, the epic twist of Nish being saved by estranged wife Suki Panesar (the ever-magnetic Balvinder Sopal) and then Keanu’s last-minute entrance and showdown with Sharon over Albie, turned expectations on its head at the last moment, leaving us all perennially on the edge of our seats.

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar looking forward, with Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Diane Parish as Denise Fox looking at the floor at the feet of the Queen Vic stairs in EastEnders. BBC

Then, in the biggest shock of all, the most unlikely killer in Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter (the vibrant Kellie Bright) emerges to save her beloved best friend Sharon from a broken Keanu’s chokehold by stabbing him dead in front of the other ladies.

With Nish hanging on to life, Keanu dead, Denise a near-killer, and Linda now a murderer with the rest of the Six now bonded in blood, the stage is set for a dramatic tangled web of stories to follow.

It’s almost sad to lose the ten months of theorising fans and the press had with this storyline but the potential with the aftermath offers even greater drama - especially if Boxing Day is anything to go by.

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton, and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter looking at the floor at the feet of the Queen Vic stairs in EastEnders. BBC

Special shout-outs are due to the Six leading ladies, of course, all putting in some of their best work in the show, while natural performer Danny Walters bows out in true style as Keanu succumbs to his worst impulses and loses his life in the process. A heartbreaking but logical conclusion to a character who started as a sweet hero and ended up a desperate villain no longer worthy of Walford icon Sharon Watts.

The story and script team along with the rest of the crew, all led by executive producer Chris Clenshaw, pulled off an absolute blinder with the Christmas story - one that many naysayers said was doomed to disappoint. With no last-minute off-screen killer or body that was never in the running, EastEnders delivered a true twist-filled piece of event television and showed soap at its finest.

Kellie Bright as killer Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

In a flash, everything changes and we already can’t wait to see what comes next.

