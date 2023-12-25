All we saw at the time were six women stood around a body, with Suki, Kathy, Stacey, Denise and Linda looking over new bride Sharon, who was attending the then-mysterious body.

Earlier in the year, fans were wrapping their heads around many factors, like who Sharon was getting married to and why the five other women were in the pub in such a guilty-looking position.

What's more, we didn't know who was the primary killer either, but it was clear all women were implicated.

The tag-line promised, "in a flash, everything changes" – and it certainly has.

Who was the EastEnders Christmas Day body?

EastEnders has finally revealed that Nish Panesar (played by Navin Chowdhry) was the Christmas Day body teased in the February 2023 flash-forward.

He was smashed over the head with the champagne bottle by Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

However, he wasn't actually the one who died, having come back round in a last minute twist.

It was then revealed that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was the victim, having been stabbed by Linda Carter in an epic twist.

The real death happened by the stairs out the back of the Queen Vic, while Nish came round in the flash-forward spot.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.