Now, we've got our first-look at the episode in newly released images, which you can find below.

The first batch shows Nish lying in his hospital bed, with Vinny, Nugget and Avani by his side at different points.

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar and Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar by his side in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Another image shows a seemingly panicked Kathy sat next to an apparently distraught Denise – but what will this episode mean for the Six, and will Nish's recovery lead to the discovery of Keanu's death?

Diane Parish as Denise Fox sat next to Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere in the episode, we have been told that Lauren Branning will be making an important decision, while Gina lines Jay up with a running coach, and Peter gets a request of some kind.

The storyline of the Six has been running since February of last year, when a crucial flash-forward paved the way for the hugely dramatic Christmas episode in which Keanu was killed by Linda, in order to save Sharon from him.

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar and Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The explosive festive episode was a hit for BBC iPlayer, bringing in 2.96 million streams. Meanwhile, EastEnders was also the top title on iPlayer for the entire festive fortnight, getting 26.28 million streams in total.

In the Boxing Day episode, the Six devised their cover-up story, claiming that it was Keanu who had hit Nish over the head with a bottle, not Denise – but how long will that story stand?

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

