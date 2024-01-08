EastEnders first look as Nish Panesar awakens and The Six panic
Will Nish bring the Six's story crumbling down?
Tonight's (8th January 2024) episode of EastEnders saw Suki Panesar get a call from the hospital, telling her that her husband Nish has woken up, two weeks on from that Christmas Day episode.
Of course, Denise was hugely relieved to hear that Nish had awoken, as this meant she hadn't killed him – but of course, it could also lead to other complications, and lead to the story the Six have concocted about that night unravelling.
Now, we've got our first-look at the episode in newly released images, which you can find below.
The first batch shows Nish lying in his hospital bed, with Vinny, Nugget and Avani by his side at different points.
Another image shows a seemingly panicked Kathy sat next to an apparently distraught Denise – but what will this episode mean for the Six, and will Nish's recovery lead to the discovery of Keanu's death?
Elsewhere in the episode, we have been told that Lauren Branning will be making an important decision, while Gina lines Jay up with a running coach, and Peter gets a request of some kind.
The storyline of the Six has been running since February of last year, when a crucial flash-forward paved the way for the hugely dramatic Christmas episode in which Keanu was killed by Linda, in order to save Sharon from him.
The explosive festive episode was a hit for BBC iPlayer, bringing in 2.96 million streams. Meanwhile, EastEnders was also the top title on iPlayer for the entire festive fortnight, getting 26.28 million streams in total.
In the Boxing Day episode, the Six devised their cover-up story, claiming that it was Keanu who had hit Nish over the head with a bottle, not Denise – but how long will that story stand?
