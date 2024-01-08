Viewers watched Denise Fox (Diane Parish) hit Nish over the head with a champagne bottle in the festive special, after he attacked Suki for dumping him for Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). While Suki managed to revive Nish, he has remained unconscious for weeks.

On the same night, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) fatally stabbed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) as he strangled Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Sharon, Linda, Suki and Denise conspired with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) to hide Keanu's body in the shell of the burned down café and frame him for Nish's injuries.

As EastEnders continued, Linda was horrified to spot builders arriving to work on the café, and she drew attention to the scene with her cries of distress. Stacey urged a broken Linda to stay sober and not risk destroying their lives by blowing their secrets.

Gillian Tayflorth as Kathy Cotton and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Suki confronted the builders, who explained they had been instructed by the owner. But as Nish now owns the café, she saw the workers off after learning that son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) had made the call.

Delaying the work by just a few days, Suki updated The Six, and Sharon was haunted by the task ahead as they all planned to move Keanu's body before it could be discovered. When Sharon pleaded not to see Keanu as he is now, she was persuaded to agree to their next move, before rushing away.

Suki then got a call from the hospital, who informed her that Nish was awake and in a stable condition. Denise was filled with relief that she, at least, wasn't responsible for a man's death.

But as it dawned on the women that they have no idea what Nish remembers from Christmas Day, could he be their undoing?

