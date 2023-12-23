In a twist, Eve even kept a low profile and ensured that both Ravi and Suki's toxic husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) were arrested for her murder.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was incensed to spot Suki out and about. Suki issued Jack with a big threat to buy herself more time before leaving, but an argument between Jack and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) grew so heated that Eve stepped in, and Jack retaliated by calling the police to let them know Eve was alive.

During the biggest episode of the year, Suki and Eve are full steam ahead with their plan. But Suki is interrupted by the arrival of Ravi, who has been released from police custody after intel about Eve – and Nish won't be far behind him!

Nish returns to the Square but will Ravi save her? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eve hides in the Slaters' garage, while Suki gets a panicked call from son Vinny (Shiv Jalota), forcing her to return home. She is confronted by Nish, and the family sit down to a tense Christmas dinner before Suki finally attempts to leave.

But the door is locked and Nish drags Suki back to the table. With things growing more and more sinister by the minute, Ravi steps in and restrains Nish in the kitchen, which allows Suki to flee. Will she escape her evil husband's clutches?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, with the truth about Eve now out thanks to Jack, Eve and Stacey confront the detective for revealing all to the police and risking Suki's safety. But how will Jack react?

Stacey and Eve confront Jack about his behaviour - has he placed Suki in mortal peril? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Both Ravi and Jack are in the running as one male character is murdered on Christmas Day. But might Ravi's noble act, and Jack's increasingly nasty behaviour, have any bearing on their fates?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.