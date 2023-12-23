Two of EastEnders' possible murder victims make surprising moves on Christmas Day – but will this influence who dies?

When Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) returned to Walford after being threatened by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), she and soulmate Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) made new plans to exit for good.

In a twist, Eve even kept a low profile and ensured that both Ravi and Suki's toxic husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) were arrested for her murder.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was incensed to spot Suki out and about. Suki issued Jack with a big threat to buy herself more time before leaving, but an argument between Jack and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) grew so heated that Eve stepped in, and Jack retaliated by calling the police to let them know Eve was alive.

During the biggest episode of the year, Suki and Eve are full steam ahead with their plan. But Suki is interrupted by the arrival of Ravi, who has been released from police custody after intel about Eve – and Nish won't be far behind him!

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar standing at thje front door with a coat as Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar stops her in EastEnders.
Nish returns to the Square but will Ravi save her? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eve hides in the Slaters' garage, while Suki gets a panicked call from son Vinny (Shiv Jalota), forcing her to return home. She is confronted by Nish, and the family sit down to a tense Christmas dinner before Suki finally attempts to leave.

But the door is locked and Nish drags Suki back to the table. With things growing more and more sinister by the minute, Ravi steps in and restrains Nish in the kitchen, which allows Suki to flee. Will she escape her evil husband's clutches?

Meanwhile, with the truth about Eve now out thanks to Jack, Eve and Stacey confront the detective for revealing all to the police and risking Suki's safety. But how will Jack react?

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Heather Peace as Eve Unwin face Scott Maslen as Jack Branning in his living room in EastEnders.
Stacey and Eve confront Jack about his behaviour - has he placed Suki in mortal peril? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Both Ravi and Jack are in the running as one male character is murdered on Christmas Day. But might Ravi's noble act, and Jack's increasingly nasty behaviour, have any bearing on their fates?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

