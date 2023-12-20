Suki finally discovered that Nish knew about her affair with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and suspected he had something to do with her disappearance – not yet knowing he tried to kill her.

She decided to lure him into a trap at home and try to poison him in a bid to get the truth out of him.

However, Nish happened upon some news from Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) which revealed Suki had spent a while by herself in the surgery, and he, of course, suspected the worst of his wife.

To be fair to him, he was bang on the money; and when he arrived home to see Suki had planned a romantic evening for the pair of them with food and wine, alarm bells rang.

Suki was encouraging him to drink the wine, but he knew better and stopped himself from doing so, instead pouring the wine on her prepared dinner.

From then on, it all came out between the pair: Suki finally confirmed to him the extent of her love for Eve, that he killed a man thinking Suki was having an affair with him, but she was actually with his wife, and that she knew Nish was behind Eve's disappearance.

Nish, who was growing angrier by the second, threw furniture around and attempted to frighten Suki, but she finally stood up tall in his horrible face and gave as good as she was getting.

That was, until, he dropped a bombshell on her, saying he gave Eve £10k to stay away, and that she didn't really love her.

But that theory was about to be disproved when the police arrived and arrested Nish for Eve's suspected murder after they found bloodied evidence in Ravi's (Aaron Thiara) car.

Suki, though, was heartbroken to hear her lover was presumed dead, and fell silent upon the stairs.

Vinny (Shiv Jalota), who's been generally supportive of her in recent weeks, decided to blame her for all the tragedy that's fallen on the family, such as Jags's death, Kheerat's imprisonment, and now Eve.

When he left, Suki was a broken woman, and she went into the kitchen and started to attempt at taking her own life.

Calling Eve's voicemail, Suki lamented the fact she almost allowed herself to live her authentic life, but fell short.

In a twist before Suki could go through with the dreadful act, Eve burst through the backdoor, concealed underneath a hood.

Now Eve's back, what does the future hold for Suki and Eve?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

