Back in February, a flash-forward showed six matriarchs - Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) - standing over a dead man's body in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

Now the soap has promoted seven potential deaths for the big day - Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), and Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley).

All of these men have connections to the leading ladies of Christmas Day and each has given at least one of the ladies a motive to kill.

Jack has been having a troubled marriage with wife Denise of late but has grown closer to Stacey recently, could this spell further disaster for him? Also, Jack has made enemies of the Panesars too.

Meanwhile, Nish has made enemies of all the women at one point or another but the person with the biggest grudge is his unhappy and abused wife Suki.

Elsewhere, Dean returned to Walford on Halloween and has been tormenting his former sister-in-law Linda ever since, having previously raped her in 2014.

Phil Mitchell has connections to most of the women in The Six but, this Christmas, his ex-wife Sharon is hiding a huge truth from him and her fiancé Keanu - Albie Watts is Phil's biological son and not Keanu's.

How will Phil react if he learns the truth? And how will Keanu react?

Additionally, Keanu is hiding that he was behind the faked kidnapping of Albie in recent weeks. If discovered, could this drive Sharon to kill?

Similar to his evil father Nish, Ravi has given multiple women reasons to hate him this year, most of all being former love interest Denise and his stepmother Suki who he led to believe had killed his adopted father Ranveer Gulati and then let her son Kheerat Panesar take the fall.

Finally, former conman Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley) set fire to Kathy's Cafe in an insurance scam and unintentionally left her grandsons fighting for their lives in the latest of a long line of lies. Will Kathy finally reach her limit?

Could there be a curveball of a seventh woman or a body none of us expected? We will have to wait and see.

