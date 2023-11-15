In Wednesday's episode (15th November 2023), Albie was diagnosed with the genetic condition Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

A doctor informed Sharon that this was only possible due to both of Albie's parents being carriers for the gene and she and Keanu would need to be tested to see if they had any health concerns too.

However, the results of the testing revealed that only Sharon was a carrier for the gene, which means an unsuspecting Keanu is not Albie's father.

As the doctor asked if there was another possible father, Sharon looked into the hospital corridor and saw Phil was at the hospital and speaking with a defensive Keanu and young Albie.

The truth was then clear to Sharon: Phil Mitchell is the father of Albie Watts.

Now in a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Letitia Dean has spoken for the first time about the jaw-dropping paternity twist.

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor holding Albie Watts in EastEnders. BBC

Tonight, Sharon had the shock of her life as it was revealed that Phil is Albie’s biological dad. How is she feeling?

"She’s in total disbelief, she just cannot believe it. Not for one moment since she did the original paternity test has she ever considered that Phil could be his dad."

How did you react when you found out about this twist?

"Oh, it’s a great surprise and one that makes so much sense. Sharon and Phil have such a history together. In one way it feels like it’s brought their story full circle, but in another, it feels like their story has only just begun. It is going to be interesting to see how it all plays out."

Does Sharon feel obliged to tell Phil?

"She doesn’t know what to do - she’s absolutely floored! Sharon and Keanu have only just rekindled their engagement after months of an off-and-on relationship, and she knows full well that this news will blow that apart!

"On the other hand, there is such a mutual respect between Sharon and Phil, and deep down I don’t think she could or would want to keep this news from him, but he also doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to parenting so she’s worried about the influence he could have on Albie.

"The stakes are so high as she could stand to lose Keanu if she admits the truth."

Steve McFadden as a smiling Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Historically, Phil has always wanted a child with Sharon. How do you think he would react if he found out the news?

"Family is everything to Phil. So, Sharon knows that once this secret is out, there is no turning back."

Does Sharon turn to anyone for support?

"She turns to Zack for support. She trusts her brother implicitly, and he’s probably the only person she can share this news with."

What advice does he give her?

"Sharon feels like the family plans she has worked so hard to rebuild are all about to come tumbling down. Zack helps her view the situation from a different angle, but ultimately only Sharon can decide what’s best for her and her son."

More like this

Letitia Dean as a shocked Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC

Last year, Sharon made it known to Phil that she still loved him before Keanu unexpectedly returned to Walford. Do you think this news could pull Phil and Sharon closer together again?

"This has come as a total shock for Sharon and right now she is planning to marry Keanu and Phil is happy with Kat."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.