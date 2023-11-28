While the pair thought they had gotten away with it, Karen's lack of money troubles began to throw up some questions for the Walford residents, with one resident finding out the truth.

Elsewhere, Denise (Diane Parish) returns home from her holiday and is in for a shock when she finds out Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) has returned and is living in her house!

Read on for the spoilers from Monday 4th December – Thursday 7th December.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Phil Mitchell finds out that Keanu Taylor staged Albie Watts's kidnapping

Phil Mitchell. Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) grows suspicious of Karen when she begins splashing the cash in The Vic, much to the annoyance of Mitch.

Mitch (Roger Griffiths) goes to confront Keanu over the kidnap plot and for involving Karen, but he has no regrets. Rattled by his family's behaviour, Mitch gets into a car accident when his van hits Harvey's (Ross Boatman) taxi.

When Kat (Jessie Wallace) demands Mitch pay for the damage, Karen goes behind his back to settle the debt using the stolen ransom money. Phil examines the notes Karen gave to Kat and notices they are his marked bills, but Kat wants more proof.

Phil is on a mission to prove Keanu and Karen were involved in Albie's kidnapping. Later on, Phil sneakily sends Tommy (Sonny Kendall) over to 23b who finds the money hidden under Karen's bed.

As all of this is going on, Sharon announces that she and Keanu will have their wedding reception at The Vic on Christmas Day, just moments before Phil bursts in and tells her that Karen and Keanu staged Albie's kidnap for money.

More like this

How will Sharon react?

2. Denise Fox returns to two nasty surprises

Denise Fox, Jack Branning and Dean Wicks. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denise arrives home from holiday early and is desperate for all the latest Walford gossip, but she is in for a nasty surprise when Sam bursts in.

Jack (Scott Muslin) tries everything he can to get Denise to forgive him but they fall out yet again when Denise finds out Dean (Matt Di Angelo) is back and Jack hasn't told her.

Jack turns to Stacey (Lacy Turner) for support before returning home to Denise, who tells him he has to make a choice – either Sam goes, or she will.

Sam understands she can't stay and tells Jack that Denise is a good woman and not many people would have taken on his kids. Soon after, Denise and Jack reconcile but they are uneasy around each other.

Will Denise and Jack be able to come back from this?

3. Elaine Peacock and Yolande Trueman butt heads over the choir

Elaine Peacock and Yolande Trueman. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) is determined to make The Vic sponsored Christmas event a big hit in the Square, but her plans are tested when things begin to go wrong.

Elsewhere, Yolande (Angela Wynter) starts recruiting people for her community choir with little success.

Elaine can't resist getting involved when Yolande's Christmas choir recruitment proves unsuccessful, but her booze bribery tactics doesn't impress her rival.

Soon, Elaine begins trying to take over the choir and battles lines are drawn between her and Yolande.

What is in store for the Walford matriarchs?

4. Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell face a bump in their IVF journey

Sonia and Reiss. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) tells Reiss (Jonny Freeman) that her latest appointment shows she is on track with this stage of their IVF treatment and as they celebrate they are interrupted when Reiss gets a call to say Debbie has a bad infection.

Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) goes to visit Sonia, who is waiting for an update about Debbie (Jenny Meier). Sonia confides in Kathy that she feels haunted by Debbie and fears their IVF attempt will be scuppered.

Later on, after a break, Reiss returns home and Sonia comforts him. Will the couple ever get back on track?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.