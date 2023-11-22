EastEnders: The Six - Revealed confirms date and time for behind the scenes show
Former cast member Joe Swash presents the new show.
The much-anticipated behind-the-scenes documentary for EastEnders' big Christmas story is almost here.
The BBC One soap will air EastEnders: The Six - Revealed on BBC Three on Monday 11th December 2023 at 8pm.
The 30-minute special will be presented by former cast member Joe Swash, known for his role as Mickey Miller.
The focus of the specials are 'The Six' matriarchs who will play a major role in the upcoming Christmas storyline teased in a flash-forward scene in February that teased the death of a male character.
Guests on the documentary look set to include Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Diane Parish (Denise Fox), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter), and Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar).
As well as looking back on their storylines over recent months, we can be sure the Six actresses will discuss their own thoughts on what could happen next.
Will we get any clues as to who is responsible for the Christmas death?
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
