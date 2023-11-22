The 30-minute special will be presented by former cast member Joe Swash, known for his role as Mickey Miller.

The focus of the specials are 'The Six' matriarchs who will play a major role in the upcoming Christmas storyline teased in a flash-forward scene in February that teased the death of a male character.

Guests on the documentary look set to include Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Diane Parish (Denise Fox), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter), and Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar).

The EastEnders Six stand over the body. BBC

As well as looking back on their storylines over recent months, we can be sure the Six actresses will discuss their own thoughts on what could happen next.

Will we get any clues as to who is responsible for the Christmas death?

