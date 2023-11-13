In the aftermath of the café blaze, Sharon was seen looking upset as she and other Walford locals surveyed the damage.

But when her partner Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) made an inappropriate joke, saying he could feel "some serious heat" coming off the place, Sharon and his sister Bernie (Clair Norris) were disappointed in his immature behaviour, given lives were still hanging in the balance.

Later, Keanu apologised for a second time over his awful joke, and Sharon revealed she couldn't stop thinking about the fire.

We learned that Sharon had previously told Keanu about fiancé Tom. As she described Tom as "an incredible, brave man who died in a fire trying to save someone," Sharon thought about how short life was, asking Keanu to propose again so she could accept.

But as Sharon prepares for what is surely a doomed marriage to Keanu, what led to the distressing events that saw Tom lose his life all those years ago?

Who was Tom Banks in EastEnders?

Colm Ó Maonlaí as Tom Banks in EastEnders. BBC

Played by Colm Ó Maonlaí, Tom arrived in Walford in 2002 as a childhood friend of Sharon and Mark Fowler (Todd Carty). He returned to Sharon's life at the funeral of her mother Angie Watts (Anita Dobson). Firefighter Tom and Sharon began dating, although Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) disapproved and tried to interfere, as did Tom's ex-wife Sadie (Isobel Middleton).

Sadie used her daughter as an excuse to be part of Tom's life and convinced Sharon they were having an affair. But Sharon realised this was a ruse and stood by Tom. Sadie held Sharon hostage in her flat, threatening to hurt her unless Tom went back to her.

Tom and Sharon managed to persuade Sadie to seek psychiatric help, but worse was to come when Tom discovered he had a brain tumour and kept the news from Sharon.

He ended their relationship, lying that it was never serious; but Sharon knew there was something wrong, and Tom finally admitted he was not well, but he didn't want Sharon to become his carer. Tom broke down and Sharon promised to be by his side until the end.

What happened to Tom Banks in EastEnders?

Tom and Sharon planned to travel the world, but Tom then decided to spend his last days in Walford and proposed to Sharon with her father's signet ring.

But when abusive Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns) started a fire, Tom ran into the house to rescue Trevor and his hostages, Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) and his son Sean. Tom saved Little Mo and Sean, going back for Trevor.

It looked like the pair would escape, with evil Trevor memorably exclaiming "We live to fight another day!" But a petrol can exploded, killing them instantly. Sharon screamed Tom's name as she watched the house explode, and Tom died a hero.

