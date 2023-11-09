EastEnders airs fiery cliffhanger for favourites in early BBC iPlayer release

Lives are hanging in the balance on EastEnders after a very dramatic explosion took place in Kathy’s.

Spoiler warning for Thursday 8th November’s episode of EastEnders, which was released at 6am on BBC iPlayer and will air at 7:30pm on BBC One.

After Rocky Cotton (played by Brian Conley) tampered with the electrics after floundering from his gambling addiction and needing some insurance money, a fire broke out at the restaurant.

But what happened in Thursday’s episode (9th November 2023) was truly shocking.

Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) went into the cafe and discovered that a fierce blaze was taking hold.

Smart Bob put his fire safety training to the test and tried to put it out, and while he did, he didn’t realise he turned the gas hob on.

Although all was quiet and Bobby seemed to have saved the day, the cafe then suddenly exploded and threw the youngster to the floor.

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Albert Square rallied around to see what was going on, Rocky and Bobby’s half-brother Peter Beale (Thomas Law) went inside to find Bobby and check no one else was hurt.

But the cafe started to disintegrate around them and a huge beam trapped both Rocky and Peter on the ground.

The fire services worked fast and managed to pull all three out of the wreckage, but at the hospital, café owner Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) was beside herself with worry for her grandsons and husband, blaming herself for not getting the electrics looked at.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Kathy was slightly relieved when her husband Rocky woke up, but her relief was short-lived as she explained to him that Bobby and Peter were in intensive care.

Will they both pull through? And will they find out Rocky’s hand in the horror that unfolded?

Fans will be aware that Rocky will soon be departing the soap after actor Brian Conley quit his role as the wheeler-dealer.

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.