And according to actress Bright, the horror is only just getting started, explaining to press including RadioTimes.com: "She feels far more vulnerable.

"She hates the fact she feels so vulnerable around Dean, but it's understandable. He scares her in a way no one else ever can or would. And because Mick [Danny Dyer] isn't there, it's 10 times worse for her."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Also, Bright teased there could be more conflict between the Knights and the Beales, given the fact Dean is now a business parter of Cindy.

"For Linda, it's really stuck a nail in the coffin," Bright said of the potential conflict. "I don't think Elaine needs any more excuses to hate Cindy. It's not done them any favours.

"Linda knows Ian Beale of old, and that he would betray his own mother for a deal. She's horrified. But Cindy doesn't know anything about him - she only finds out Dean's history later."

What all of this means for fans is that there's another potential victim on Christmas Day, as no doubt Dean now has to be in the mix, given how evil he is and will continue to be.

Does Dean's arrival mean Christmas just got a whole lot more intriguing for Bright?

"I am excited. For me, when I have a big storyline, I still get a nervous tummy and butterflies. I really want it to be great, and I know I have to deliver. I am excited to be working with the other five women and doing some really good, juicy stuff with them," she explained.

"I love the fact that we’ve had this secret building on the show for the whole year, and it’s really clever. I love the fact that I am part of something that hasn’t been done before, so I’m really embracing that.

"I feel like I’m at the foot of the mountain, about to set off for the climb, and although I know it’ll be magnificent at the top, it’s still a climb to get there!"

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.