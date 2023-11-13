EastEnders spoilers as Sam Mitchell makes explosive return next week
Kim Medcalf's fan favourite character is about to return to the Square.
It's set to be a dramatic couple of months on EastEnders as we count down towards Christmas and the resolution to that flash-forward, but first there is the return of Sam Mitchell to look forward to.
The fan favourite character has been absent from the Square since April, after she took a job opportunity in Spain, but it was reported earlier this year that this departure was always intended to be temporary, and Sam would be back.
Now, the BBC has released three first-look images around Sam's return, in which she is seen apparently being bundled out the back of a van, along with her suitcase.
In other images she is seen with her brother Phil after the incident, with a graze on her face and seemingly in distress. You can see the images both above and below.
Executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously teased Sam's return storyline when speaking with Digital Spy, saying: "In typical Sam Mitchell fashion, she finds herself in a troublesome place and has to ask big brother Phil to help her out of a sticky situation.
"Lots has happened since she's been away – obviously she's got a grandchild, Charli.
"But Ricky Jr isn't happy that his mum has been so absent. The great thing about Sam is that she's very much a character that can kind of turn up at the Mitchells at any time, cause mayhem and leave them to sort out her mess every time. There's a lot of fun with Sam."
It's been a busy couple of weeks in Walford, as Thursday's episode of the soap saw a dramatic explosion take place in Kathy's cafe, leaving both Bobby and Peter in intensive care.
Meanwhile, fans also saw a romantic reunion for Sharon and Keanu - but the moment was tainted by Keanu's lies.
