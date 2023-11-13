Now, the BBC has released three first-look images around Sam's return, in which she is seen apparently being bundled out the back of a van, along with her suitcase.

In other images she is seen with her brother Phil after the incident, with a graze on her face and seemingly in distress. You can see the images both above and below.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously teased Sam's return storyline when speaking with Digital Spy, saying: "In typical Sam Mitchell fashion, she finds herself in a troublesome place and has to ask big brother Phil to help her out of a sticky situation.

"Lots has happened since she's been away – obviously she's got a grandchild, Charli.

Read more:

"But Ricky Jr isn't happy that his mum has been so absent. The great thing about Sam is that she's very much a character that can kind of turn up at the Mitchells at any time, cause mayhem and leave them to sort out her mess every time. There's a lot of fun with Sam."

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's been a busy couple of weeks in Walford, as Thursday's episode of the soap saw a dramatic explosion take place in Kathy's cafe, leaving both Bobby and Peter in intensive care.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, fans also saw a romantic reunion for Sharon and Keanu - but the moment was tainted by Keanu's lies.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.