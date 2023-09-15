EastEnders' Sam Mitchell to return as 'actress spotted on set'
Kim Medcalf has been absent since beginning a break from the soap in April.
It looks like Sam Mitchell will be returning to EastEnders in the near future after star Kim Medcalf was reportedly spotted on set at Elstree Studios.
Medcalf originally appeared on the soap between 2002 and 2005 before making a high-profile return to Walford last year, but she has been absent again since April after the character took a job opportunity in Spain.
But that was always planned as a temporary exit, and RadioTimes.com understands she is now back filming ahead of a return in the coming weeks.
The BBC did not comment when approached about the story by RadioTimes.com.
Fans have been clamouring for Sam's return ever since she began her break from the show five months ago, with many previously hoping she might be back for the birth of her grandchild – given she chose to jet off so she could earn funds for Ricky, Lily and the new baby.
She ultimately didn't make it back in time for the birth of baby Charli earlier this month, but an autumn return is now looking likely - and there will certainly be lots for her to catch up on when she is back on-screen.
The exact storylines in the immediate aftermath of her return are not yet clear, but it seems likely that there will be new threads with Ricky, brother Phil and good friend Zack.
