EastEnders airs emotional twist for Sharon in early BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for the episode on Tuesday 7th November 2023.
EastEnders has aired a romantic - but tainted - reunion for Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in Tuesday's episode.
The BBC One soap concluded the storyline surrounding the disappearance of the pair's son Albie Watts with Sharon finally being reunited with her boy in emotional scenes.
However, unbeknownst to Sharon, Keanu himself was the person who orchestrated the staged abduction of their son alongside his mother Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).
After managing to persuade Sharon and her ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to let his mother Karen do the ransom drop-off and get Albie back, Karen returned after collecting him from her sister's partner Malcolm in the park.
While the police questioned the family's handling of the exchange and wanted to find the kidnapper, it seemed that Keanu and Karen may have escaped the truth coming out...for now.
Karen is now in possession of the thousands of pounds that Phil gave Sharon to pay off Albie's kidnappers - but the secret is still festering.
During the conclusion of Tuesday's episode, Sharon was jubilant at Albie's return and told Keanu that she no longer wanted to move to Abu Dhabi.
"I'm not going to take Albie away from you," confirmed a tearful Sharon to Keanu, who then broke down in tears.
As Sharon comforted him, Keanu then revealed that it was not just Albie that he loved - confirming his love for Sharon.
"I didn't know I did, but, yeah, it's true," confirmed Keanu, "It's true. God, I'm so sorry."
Sharon told Keanu he had nothing to be sorry for and they kissed, solidifying their romantic reunion.
However, Keanu's final look of guilt underlines the horrifying secret between the couple. Will their romance survive?
Next week it appears the pair's wedding is back on but new dramas arise when Albie's medical tests return some troubling news that forces further testing and Sharon to make a shocking discovery.
What will the pair find out about their son?
