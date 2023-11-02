When she quizzed Keanu on where Albie's buggy was, Keanu lied that it was also missing, and Sharon was frantic with worry, catastrophising that Albie might have been taken by someone dangerous or perverted.

As Sharon's brother, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), gathered the locals to search for Albie, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) took charge. Meanwhile, Keanu ordered the oblivious Karen to take Albie to her sister Kandice's, while Keanu played the part of the doting dad and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) supported Sharon.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Keanu finally told Karen what he had done, she was stunned, finally feeling some empathy for poor Sharon. Karen didn't have time to take it all in before the police arrived to search her home - standard procedure for an abduction.

When the detective asked Sharon if she had had any run-ins with anyone lately, Keanu pointed the finger at Dorian, who had previously made a threat to her and Albie when Sharon wouldn't pay him for his work.

More like this

Letitia Dean as a distressed Sharon Watts looks at Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

After investigating, the police explained that Dorian had been seen in Birmingham prior to the 'kidnapping', so had an alibi - although they weren't ruling out his involvement via a possible accomplice.

Having furtively returned Albie's passport, Keanu managed to convince Sharon that he had no malicious motives towards her, and he continued to tell himself that by implicating Dorian, he was making things less sinister for Sharon!

Things took a dark turn when Zack found a ransom note asking for £50,000 in return for Albie, while Karen told Keanu that Albie was happy with his cousin for now. Keanu revealed that he had now faked a ransom demand, and Karen was sickened by his cruelty.

Lorraine Stanley as a distressed Karen Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

Karen pointed out that both she and Keanu could go to prison for a long time for this, adding that Albie was guaranteed to reveal where he had been all this time.

As she contemplated their doomed future, Karen was furious and terrified. Will the police - and Sharon - uncover Keanu's awful ruse?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.