Sharon pondered giving the police the ransom note demanding £50k, which had secretly been delivered by Keanu. But, much to Keanu's relief, Sharon kept quiet, wanting to protect Albie's safety.

While Karen fibbed to Malcolm that Keanu was running late and needed him to babysit Albie overnight, she continued to fume that her son had been stupid enough to stage the kidnapping in the first place.

Sharon found support in brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and best friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), but things took a turn when Phil (Steve McFadden) and Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) arrived, and Phil insisted on hearing everything.

Sharon filled them in on the ransom demand, and Phil wanted to charge in and confront Dorian. Keanu, aware that he had got himself into a big mess, suggested that Dorian was innocent, and joined Sharon to speak to him.

Dorian promised Sharon that he wouldn't harm a child, and she believed him. Meanwhile, Karen let herself into Sharon's home and dropped off a new note, using gloves so she couldn't be traced.

Sharon felt it was time to tell the detective about the 'kidnapper's' demands, but when Keanu tried to deter her, she sent him packing.

Karen received a photo of a sleeping Albie, and narrowly avoided Sharon spotting it on her phone. As Karen comforted Sharon, she pushed down her guilt as she played the part of the worried grandma.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Mitchell, Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back at the house, Keanu went through the motions of 'discovering' the new message, which asked for a drop-off of cash the following day. The note signed off: "Albie misses his Dino," and Sharon was relieved that Albie was still alive.

Phil offered to do the drop and deal with whoever had taken Albie, but a panicking Keanu insisted it was his job.

Sharon, however, instructed both men to go, so Keanu could get Albie, and Phil could inflict a Mitchell-style punishment on the kidnapper so that "the scum of the earth will get what they deserve." Backed into a corner, will Keanu's vile scheme be exposed?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

