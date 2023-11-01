EastEnders airs new Keanu Taylor twist in early BBC iPlayer release
What has he done?!
Spoiler warning for the EastEnders episode released on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Wednesday 1st November 2023 which will be broadcast at 7:45pm on BBC One in a change of schedule.
EastEnders has aired another shocking twist in Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) plot against Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and it could spell the final straw for 'Sheanu'.
Keanu has been desperate to stop Sharon from taking their young son Albie to live in Abu Dhabi, which would severely limit his access.
Even Sharon's offer to fly Keanu out for regular visits wasn't good enough for him, as he and mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) schemed to take Albie away.
Convincing Sharon to allow him to take Albie to a birthday party, Keanu secretly swiped their little boy's passport and told the other mum that Albie had to miss the party due to a dentist appointment.
Having booked a flight to take Albie out of the country himself, Keanu got Albie and their belongings packed up in the car, telling him that they were going on an adventure and it would be just the two of them.
But Albie started asking for his mummy and soon began crying, leaving Keanu frustrated.
Meanwhile, when Sharon sent a message to the birthday boy's mum, making it clear she thought Albie was at the party, the woman called Sharon and explained what Keanu had told her.
Sharon was further panicked when her brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) hinted that Keanu was up to something, and found Albie's passport was missing.
They rushed off to track Keanu down, and Sharon confronted Karen, who suggested that Keanu had merely taken Albie to the park or a farm.
But when Karen casually compared Sharon's stress to Keanu's pain over losing Albie, Sharon realised that Karen and Keanu had conspired to kidnap her son.
Karen met with Keanu and urged him to get to the airport, as Sharon had called the police and accused him of abduction.
Keanu decided to backtrack on the plan and tell Sharon that he had only wanted to take Albie on a day out - but he left Albie with Karen to protect him from the inevitable row.
Back in Walford, Sharon screamed for Keanu to tell her where their son was, as an officer began questioning him. In a shocking move, Keanu lied that Albie had gone missing! How will he get out of this mess?
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw told RadioTimes.com that Keanu's behaviour doesn't bode well for his future with Sharon, but will she find out?
