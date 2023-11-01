Keanu has been desperate to stop Sharon from taking their young son Albie to live in Abu Dhabi, which would severely limit his access.

Even Sharon's offer to fly Keanu out for regular visits wasn't good enough for him, as he and mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) schemed to take Albie away.

Convincing Sharon to allow him to take Albie to a birthday party, Keanu secretly swiped their little boy's passport and told the other mum that Albie had to miss the party due to a dentist appointment.

Having booked a flight to take Albie out of the country himself, Keanu got Albie and their belongings packed up in the car, telling him that they were going on an adventure and it would be just the two of them.

But Albie started asking for his mummy and soon began crying, leaving Keanu frustrated.

Meanwhile, when Sharon sent a message to the birthday boy's mum, making it clear she thought Albie was at the party, the woman called Sharon and explained what Keanu had told her.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sharon was further panicked when her brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) hinted that Keanu was up to something, and found Albie's passport was missing.

They rushed off to track Keanu down, and Sharon confronted Karen, who suggested that Keanu had merely taken Albie to the park or a farm.

But when Karen casually compared Sharon's stress to Keanu's pain over losing Albie, Sharon realised that Karen and Keanu had conspired to kidnap her son.

Karen met with Keanu and urged him to get to the airport, as Sharon had called the police and accused him of abduction.

Keanu decided to backtrack on the plan and tell Sharon that he had only wanted to take Albie on a day out - but he left Albie with Karen to protect him from the inevitable row.

Back in Walford, Sharon screamed for Keanu to tell her where their son was, as an officer began questioning him. In a shocking move, Keanu lied that Albie had gone missing! How will he get out of this mess?

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw told RadioTimes.com that Keanu's behaviour doesn't bode well for his future with Sharon, but will she find out?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.